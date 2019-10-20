Letter: Beef crisis a disgrace for the Government

Anger: A protester a meat factory. Picture: Mark Condren
Anger: A protester a meat factory. Picture: Mark Condren

Sir - There is something very wrong with the beef industry here. It is high time our Government wakes up to this fact and, pardon the pun, grabs the bull by the horns.

The farming community has always been the backbone of this country and is not being treated fairly. We all need to stand together and demand that our politicians take action. There is no reason why Dail Eireann cannot give time to try to resolve this serious problem, let it be a Saturday or Sunday or both. They should address this crisis from top to bottom and find out who gains most - starting with the cattle market, right through the process which ends on the butcher's block.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Farmers breed and feed the cattle over a couple of years, then find out that not only do they have no profit but more likely a loss... this must not go on any longer. Perhaps the Government could possibly create a national beef processing plant that would be free of the ducking and diving that appears to be happening.

Politicians know there could be a general election soon, and one can only imagine the response they will get when they knock at farmers' doors.

This Government disgraces itself in allowing farmers be reduced to beggars.

But this Government is a strange one. It was difficult recently to watch a minister in his shirt sleeves pointing to a weather forecast map, warning us of storms that might never happen. I thought we had Met Office experts who are more than capable of keeping us informed.

James J Heslin,

Keenagh, Co Longford

Sunday Independent





More in News

The protest was ploughed into a field in Wiltshire (Led By Donkeys/PA)

Giant Brexit protest message ploughed in field
Photo Roger Jones.

O'Brien calls for end to legal threats against protesters
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU leaders at the European Council summit at EU headquarters in Brussels (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Latest EU budget plan would see share for agriculture fall further
A number of Greenways have been established in Ireland.

Council apologies for inviting dead farmer to Greenway consultation
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach to demand reversal of proposed EU cuts to farm payments in...

Homeless man 'whacked' and 'skittled' by rampaging bull
Michael Creed said C&D Foods was not a party at talks. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'Intimidatory tactics' used by meat protesters are not acceptable, says...


Top Stories

Concerns: John Coughlan

Meat factories accused of putting unfair penalties on farmers
Anger: DUP leader Arlene Foster addresses the media, flanked by deputy leader Nigel Dodds (left) and MP Jeffrey Donaldson, outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP/Getty

Dan O'Brien: 'Farmers and unionists feel cold embrace of a deal that is still...
Big money: Tax savings of up to €4,537 can be achieved for each family member

The tax benefits of keeping it in the family
Brexit country: Jimmy Clerkin, of Silver Hill Farm, Co Monaghan, herding ducks over the Border at Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone. Photo: Mark Condren

Fionnán Sheahan: 'Which came first, the duckling or the egg? Cross-Border...
Stock image

Beef protests are now beginning to backfire very badly on farmers
A number of Greenways have been established in Ireland.

Two more weeks for Kerry Greenway hearing
John Flahavan

This one is just right: How Ireland's porridge giant has held on to its roots