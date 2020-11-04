Leo: 'No change to Marts business'

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has warned that restrictions currently imposed on marts will have "a savage knock-on effect" nationwide - including on those who do not realise the importance of the agriculture sector.

So the Kerry TD said to The Kerryman this week as the campaign to allow a small number of buyers into marts rumbled on to no avail.

Under Level Five restrictions, marts have been selling on an online-only basis. Kenmare Mart Manager Cllr Dan McCarthy has been among the most vocal in highlighting the shortcomings of the system. While he acknowledged that an online option "is a great one to have" in addition to ringside selling, he said online-only is problematic for those without strong internet connection or who are not technologically minded.

Deputy Healy-Rae praised Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's office for getting in contact with him last week in relation to the issue, but he was deeply disappointed that no changes appear likely.

"I still don't think it makes sense that you can have 25 people at a Wedding or Funeral but can't have 15 or 20 people in around a ring," he told The Kerryman. "You could triple the social distancing; people could be 15 or 20 metres apart. We'd be willing to do anything, and I know that every mart manager in Kerry is highly responsible and conscientious. When they were allowed to open, them and their staff were operating to the highest professional standards.

"The food chain is terrible important from farm to fork. If farmers can't make a living, and it's not profitable to produce, that affects everyone. It affects jobs, our ability to source good food, the knock-on effect is savage, and people who know nothing about farming will still be affected."

He said he has concerns for farmers struggling to sell animals at a "crucial time of year for family farms", and he said that the majority of marts do not have a broadband connection strong enough for optimum use of an online-only system.

"Bills are due, and this is the time of year for a lot of farmers that they should be reaping the rewards of their work," he said. "It's one of the most horrible things in the world to take animals to the mart and have to take them home."

Cllr McCarthy has reported strong clearance rates in Kenmare and said the system seems to have held up well over the last week - although it's hard to tell until you've spoken to buyers after sales, when some report that they had issues in placing bids.

He told The Kerryman that he remains hopeful that restrictions on marts will be eased before Level Five runs through if the number of COVID cases diagnosed continues to fall.

Kerryman