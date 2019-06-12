Lee bows out from farming beat after five years

 

RTÉ news man: George Lee
Fiona Dillon

Fiona Dillon

'Prime Time' reporter Fran McNulty has been announced as RTÉ's new agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent as George Lee revealed it was time for him to change his focus.

Lee is currently the agriculture and environment correspondent for the broadcaster.

However, RTÉ bosses decided to change their correspondent positions, and recently advertised for an agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent, and an environment and science correspondent.

McNulty, who has also presented Radio One's flagship 'Morning Ireland' programme, was announced as the new agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent in a statement issued yesterday evening. He is expected to take up his new role in the summer.

Lee, agricultural and environment correspondent for five years, wished his colleague well in his new role, while stating he wished to move his focus away from agriculture, thanking farmers for the "happy memories".

"I would also like to thank those in the farming community and in the wider agri-food sector for all their help and assistance, and for their warmth and acceptance over the five years during which I have covered the agriculture brief for RTÉ news," he said.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the role and the experience. However, now that RTÉ has reviewed its correspondencies I have decided it is the right time for me to change my focus from agriculture. The happy memories I have of my interactions with so many farmers will remain with me."

He will continue working for RTÉ's news service.

The broadcaster said it will announce its new environment and science correspondent shortly.

