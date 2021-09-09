Latest TAMs applicants must benefit from costings review, warns IFA

Farm building costs are said to have increased by up to 40pc in recent months

Applicants under Tranche 22 of of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) “must benefit” from the Department of Agriculture’s review of the scheme’s reference costs, IFA has warned.

While the farm organisation welcomed the announcement that approval has commenced for 100pc of the qualified applications received under Tranche 22 of TAMS, its rural development chairman called on the Agriculture Minister to ensure this group of farmers can also avail of the long-awaited costings review brought about due to skyrocketing building costs.

The review of the reference costings for grant-aided work under TAMS was carried out by the Department of Agriculture in March and was based on analysis of the costs of completed works up to the end of March.

The IFA says the review is being implemented from the opening of Tranche 23, which commenced on July 24.

IFA’s Michael Biggins said: “All Tranche 22 applicants must be offered the revised reference costing rates. Not to do so will put them at a substantial financial disadvantage.

“Materials such as steel, timber and concrete have seen steep increases this year. The impact of a costings increase means that a farmer will get a more realistic rate of grant relative to actual investment costs incurred,” he said.

To keep pace with continuing rising costs, he added that this review “must be ongoing and ready to be updated” for the opening of Tranche 24, which is due to open on November 6.

“I’m calling on the Minister of Agriculture to ensure all applicants in Tranche 22 get the opportunity to retrospectively avail of the revised costings. He must also ensure that the costings are reviewed again for Tranche 24 to keep pace with current price inflation,” he said.

Encouragement

This week Minister Charlie McConalogue announced that approval has commenced for all qualified applications received under Tranche 22 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

He also confirmed that that average weekly payments of €1.2m have issued this year under the scheme under TAMS II with €2.6 million issuing this week alone.

The Department outlined that, so far this year, €43.4 million has been paid in respect of completed investments. Total payments of over €305 million have now issued in respect of over 22,172 approved applications for completed investments since the opening of TAMS II in 2015.

The minister said: “TAMS continues to be a hugely successful and beneficial scheme and I am delighted to confirm that approvals will issue in respect of all eligible applications submitted under Tranche 22.”

“I am delighted that this week’s TAMS payments amounting to €2.6 million brings to €43 million the total payments made to date in 2021 in respect of TAMS II investments. Our priority now is to continue to issue payments to approved applicants for completed investments. These payments will continue to issue on a weekly basis.”

The minister encouraged all farmers who have completed approved works and have payment claims outstanding in relation to TAMS II to submit them to the Department’s online system as soon as the works have been completed to facilitate the prompt issue of payments.

He added: “With over 43,500 approvals issued since its launch, there are a considerable amount of outstanding approvals out there with farmers and I would urge them to complete the investment work and apply for the payment as soon as possible to facilitate the prompt issuing of payments.”

The current Tranche of TAMS II closes on November 5, 2021. Tranche 24 will open on November 6 this year.