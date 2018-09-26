Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 28 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Last call for Farmer of the Year entries

Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer to the Year 2017 winners, Paula and Peter Hynes, with their daughters, Chloe, Georgie and Becky
Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer to the Year 2017 winners, Paula and Peter Hynes, with their daughters, Chloe, Georgie and Becky

Monday (October 1) is the closing date for entries in this year's Zurich Farm Insurance/Farming Independent Farmer of the Year awards which have an overall prize fund of €16,000.

There are five categories to enter; sheep, tillage, dairy, beef and rising star; there will also be panel selections for farm safety, lifetime achievement and the overall Farmer of the Year 2018 award.

Farmers can nominate themselves OR be nominated by any third party (Teagasc Advisor, friend, family member or fellow farmer).

The awards are now in their fifth year and will take place in The Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone on November 1.

A limited number of tables are still available for the event which has drawn strong support from the farm machinery, property, agri food and farm management sectors.

Tables can be booked at www.farmeroftheyear.ie or phone (01) 284 6096.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Letterkenny courthouse

Fumes of cigarette fire in bedroom killed farmer (80)
Brendan Lynch with his Maize Crop at Reaghstown Ardee. Pic Seamus Farrelly

Maize growers facing 20pc loss on yields in wake of Storm Ali
FA President Joe Healy.

Will UK consumers demand a cheap food policy post Brexit?
Gardaí sealed off the scene of the tragedy with investigations set to continue today. Stock picture

Father killed by falling tree in freak accident while working on his...
President of IFA Joe Healy and RTE's Europe Editor Tony Connelly guest speakers at the

'Everything, including CAP, will be hit if there is a hard Brexit'
A wool sale room sign is pictured outside an auction, sampling and storage and distribution centre in Yennora, Sydney, Australia September 20, 2018. Picture taken September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett

Buyers battle at Australian wool auction as drought cuts supplies
Albert de Cogan prepares for the day ahead as normality returned at Ploughing 2018. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Opinion: Ploughing chiefs should honour any unused tickets at next year's event