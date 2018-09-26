Last call for Farmer of the Year entries

There are five categories to enter; sheep, tillage, dairy, beef and rising star; there will also be panel selections for farm safety, lifetime achievement and the overall Farmer of the Year 2018 award.

Farmers can nominate themselves OR be nominated by any third party (Teagasc Advisor, friend, family member or fellow farmer).

The awards are now in their fifth year and will take place in The Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone on November 1.