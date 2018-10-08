Some 70 badgers have been culled in an area in south Kerry which suffered the worst bovine TB outbreak in living memory, the Department of Agriculture has said.

Some 70 badgers have been culled in an area in south Kerry which suffered the worst bovine TB outbreak in living memory, the Department of Agriculture has said.

Large number of badgers culled in south Kerry area which suffered the worst bovine TB outbreak in living memory

Restrictions in place since January look set to be lifted shortly, the Department has said.

Locals are adamant badgers spread the disease and there is also a suspicion the virus has spread because of the presence of wild deer now in south Kerry. Earlier this year, in January and February dozens of farms were in lock down in the area roughly from Kells to Caherdaniel in Iveragh, with huge stress for farm families, most of whom had never recorded reactors.

Since the beginning of the year, 300 TB reactors have been removed, the Department of Agriculture has now confirmed. And it has also released a figure of 70 for the number of badgers trapped and killed by its officials in the period. ”Through close collaboration with the local farming community, efforts have focussed on identifying herds where TB is present, limiting the spread of the disease and derestricting herds as early as possible when disease risks have been appropriately mitigated, “it said.