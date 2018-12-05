Laois farmers escalate their protests against Eirgrid project

The long-running dispute, involving a blockade of the proposed substation site at Coolnabacca by a local protest group, escalated last week when local landowners vowed to block ESB from accessing major powerlines in the area.

"We are now escalating our campaign and we will now not only be refusing any access for Eirgrid and ESB to the site, but also to the 400kv and 110kv power lines already in our area," RTS stated.

"We have received huge support from landowners with these power lines. We will not let Eirgrid or ESB in and we have stated to them very clearly that this project is dead. Eirgrid had every opportunity to progress a project which satisfies the identified need but have failed to do so."

RTS claim that the proposed substation is sited above a major aquifer, and poses a threat to water supplies of thousands of families in Laois.