Laois beef and dairy farmer elected next Macra na Feirme president

Laois beef and dairy farmer John Keane was today elected the 38th president of Macra na Feirme.

A member of the Devils Bit Macra Club in North Tipperary, Keane is the current National Chairperson of the Macra na Feirme Board of Directors.

He is also the co-founder of the Make the Moove Initiative, a farmer-driven, farmer-led program promoting positive mental health among farmers and rural people, with the ultimate goal of a nationwide network.

Following confirmation of the result, Keane thanked all the clubs and members who voted for him and also offered his commiserations to runner up Daniel Long.

"It is a huge honour to represent the organisation at this level. Thanks to my family who have supported me always and especially throughout my campaign.

"I could not have done this without the support of my fellow members in Devils Bit and North Tipperary Macra, but it is also great to follow in the footsteps of the fellow five Laois past-presidents. I look forward to working with members, volunteers, staff, incoming vice-presidents and partners throughout my term”, he said.

Election ballots were also counted today for the Vice-Presidential position in Munster. Elaine Houlihan from Kilmallock Macra Club, Co. Limerick was elected for the Munster position.

Elaine will serve alongside Luna Orofiamma, Ramor Macra, the incoming NorthWest Vice-President and Claire Gough, Athboy Macra, the incoming Leinster Vice President, who were both declared elected, unopposed for their positions.

The three new vice-presidents will take up their positions alongside president-elect,­­ ­­John Keane at Macra na Feirme’s National AGM on May 15th.





