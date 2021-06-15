Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Landowners’ fears grow as right-of-way deadline looms

Impending law change to cause legal trouble and disputes between neighbours

Rights of way created by long use must be registered before November 30, 2021 Expand

Close

Rights of way created by long use must be registered before November 30, 2021

Rights of way created by long use must be registered before November 30, 2021

Rights of way created by long use must be registered before November 30, 2021

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Fears are emerging over the potential for unnecessary legal proceedings and friction between neighbours over rights of way if proposed changes to the law come into force later this year.

Changes due to come into force on November 30 will require rights of way are registered before that date.

However, the Law Society is recommending a six-year extension to the deadline for registration.

Privacy