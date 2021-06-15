Landowners’ fears grow as right-of-way deadline looms

Rights of way created by long use must be registered before November 30, 2021

Fears are emerging over the potential for unnecessary legal proceedings and friction between neighbours over rights of way if proposed changes to the law come into force later this year.

Changes due to come into force on November 30 will require rights of way are registered before that date.

However, the Law Society is recommending a six-year extension to the deadline for registration.

In its submission, seen by the Farming Independent, it highlighted a host of practical problems as a result of the 2009 Act, including rights of way to homes by means of long use. It also raised concerns over the impact on farmers when selling land and seeking loans in situations where rights of way are a factor. Further issues regarding a backlog of cases at the Property Registration Authority (PRA) have also been highlighted. Up to December 1, 2009, rights of way acquired over long use like this would generally not be registered, but now — due to the introduction of the Land and Conveyancing Law Reform Act 2009, which commenced on December 1, 2009 — rights of way created by long use must be registered before November 30, 2021. While users do not lose their right of way if they do not register them before this date, they lose their opportunity to claim their right of way based on their long use. Users can only rely on the 12-year period from 2009 to November, 30 2021. According to the IFA, Covid-19 has created barriers to registration — business and communications have been interrupted. People may not have been able to actively assert their rights of way during the public health restrictions. As a result, it says the PRA is experiencing a significant backlog, with more than 140,000 cases on hand, some 23pc more cases in arrears than this time last year, adding that it is unlikely it will work through the backlog this year.