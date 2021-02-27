Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Land row believed to be behind brutal double murder-suicide of Hennessy brothers

Paddy Hennessy. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand

Close

Paddy Hennessy. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Paddy Hennessy. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Paddy Hennessy. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Three brothers nicknamed ‘The Saints’ died in a suspected double murder-suicide in what is believed to be a dispute over land.

Willie (66), Paddy ‘Pa’ (60) and John (59) Hennessy were all found dead yesterday in an incident that has shocked the rural heartland of Corragorm, just outside Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Two of the brothers were bludgeoned to death with an axe at the family farm.

Most Watched

Privacy