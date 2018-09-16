Land for sale by vulture fund removed from auction site
Two parcels of land in Co Meath, which was being sold by vulture fund Promontoria, has been removed from the online auction site.
IFA says it welcomes the decision by online auction house BidX1 to remove two parcels of land in Co Meath from their sales site.
These lands belonging to the McCann family are being forcibly sold by vulture fund Promontoria.
Last week, IFA placed signs on the lands objecting to their forced sale and said they would be standing with the farmers opposing the sale.
It say that due to that action, BidX1 have now removed the lands from their site and are no longer offering them for sale.
Last week, neighbours of a farm family who claim they are being forced to sell off some of their land by a vulture fund have vowed that any prospective buyer will be given the cold shoulder by the entire community.
Around 80 farmers and neighbours rallied together in a show of support for farmers PJ, Gerry and Michael McCann at their Co Meath farm.
The brothers claim that vulture fund Promontoria is trying to force them to sell off parcels of their land to repay debts.
IFA Farm Business Chairman Martin Stapleton welcomed the move by BidX1 and called on the vulture fund to have direct engagement with IFA and the farmers to resolve the issue.
“Farmers have to be given a fairer period of time to repay their debts. The McCanns, through the IFA, have put forward a comprehensive proposal.
"IFA is sick of dealing with endless intermediaries on behalf of these funds. It is time for them to put faces to their company and sit down with IFA and try to resolve cases,” he said.
BidX1 has been contacted for a comment.
Online Editors