Land for sale by vulture fund removed from auction site

Two parcels of land in Co Meath, which was being sold by vulture fund Promontoria, has been removed from the online auction site.

IFA says it welcomes the decision by online auction house BidX1 to remove two parcels of land in Co Meath from their sales site.

These lands belonging to the McCann family are being forcibly sold by vulture fund Promontoria. Last week, IFA placed signs on the lands objecting to their forced sale and said they would be standing with the farmers opposing the sale.

It say that due to that action, BidX1 have now removed the lands from their site and are no longer offering them for sale. Last week, neighbours of a farm family who claim they are being forced to sell off some of their land by a vulture fund have vowed that any prospective buyer will be given the cold shoulder by the entire community.