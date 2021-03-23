Knackeries at ‘full capacity’ as dead animals found in bogs, rivers and woodlands

The ACA says 'there is no excuse for the illegal disposal of fallen animals'

The country’s 38 knackeries are working at “full capacity” this spring, with fallen animals found in bogs, woodlands and rivers, the Animal Collectors’ Association (ACA) has stated.

The comments follow the “distressing” discovery of 15 calf carcasses in a bogland near Glengoole in Co Tipperary; and eight dead lambs dumped in the highly protected Blackwater River in Co Kerry in recent weeks.

While the ACA acknowledges that “only a small minority” of individuals would got to "such extremes”, the association warns of the far-reaching environmental and public health impacts of such actions.

A spokesperson for the ACA said: "Due to the seasonal nature of the fallen animal collection industry all knackery operators are working to full capacity at present.

“As an essential service, collection of fallen animals across the entire country continued during the Covid pandemic, despite all its associated risks.”

The association also responded to ongoing criticism that its service fees have increased significantly in recent years – a situation that farm organisations say “must be addressed” by the Department of Agriculture.

The spokesperson continued: “Knackeries provide a very efficient service at a very reasonable cost to the farmer. Rates charged have to recognise the cost of delivery of service in a current year.

“The cost of Government services seem to rise every year, yet farming bodies expect the cost of small businesses, like fallen animal collection, to remain static for a decade or so.

“Farmers are well aware of the reliable service made available to them by knackery operators, while complying with all Department regulations. All of these services come at rising costs to each knackery.”

Under updated maximum farmer fees set by the Department last year – following months of difficult talks and negotiations with the ACA – the collection of bovines over 48 months is now €54; 24-48 months is €100; 12-24 months is €80; 6-12 months is €50; 3-6 months is €35 and less than 3 months is €30. The maximum collection fee for sheep is €30.

‘No excuse’

On the recent grim fallen animal discoveries, the ACA said its members were “disappointed” that anybody would go to such “extreme measures” to dump or bury fallen decayed animals anywhere.

“This has very serious environmental issues, while putting the public at risk...I wish the polluter would spare a thought for those that have to clean it up.

“There is no excuse for the illegal disposal of fallen animals. There are 38 knackeries in the country, regulated by the Department which provide an efficient and safe means of disposal.”

This spring knackeries have frequently had to collect dumped/decayed carcasses from areas that have been very difficult to access including: rivers, bogs and woodlands.

Such dumping, the ACA warns, creates “serious risk to waterways and the environment, and in turn public health”.

“Decomposing fallen stock can act as a vector for the transmission of not only TSEs, but many diseases and can pollute land and water courses.

“It is the opinion of the ACA that it is a very small minority would go to such extremes, and dump fallen animals.

“The vast majority of farmers in the country follow very high standards of practice. It would be very unfair to tar all with one brush.”

Online Editors