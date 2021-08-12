Kilkenny farmer appeals for CCTV footage in bid to track down missing calves

It is believed the calves were stolen from farmland in Kilkenny

A Kilkenny farmer has made an appeal for CCTV footage in an effort to track down missing animals.

The appeal is being made now in a bid to track down calves that are believed to have been stolen from farmland in Kilkenny.

The animals, went missing between July 28 and August 6, having been fed on Thursday morning, but 36 of them, 19 Freisian and 17 Angus calves, were gone on Friday.

Suspicions were raised about a van seen in the Cloran Lane Lane area that morning and Gardai are investigating if there is any link.

The farmer David Millea has now made a plea for CCTV footage.

"A local farmer rang me to say that he spotted a van in the lane that Friday morning at approximately 7.20a.m. Now in fairness to him he took a photo of it because it was suspicious looking.

"We sent that to the Gardai. I'd ask if anyone did have any CCTV footage or any other footage to make it available., Now there's no doubt the van didn't transport the animals, it was a truck, the van might have been par of the group,' he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardai in Kilkenny on 056 7775000.