Key questions answered on the new €400/ha Tillage Incentive Scheme

Incentive: The budget for the scheme is €10m, with a proposed payment rate of €400/ha. Photo: Roger Jones

Details of the new Tillage Incentive Scheme have been released. The budget for the scheme is €10m, with a proposed payment rate of €400/ha.

In the announcement by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, key questions relating to the terms and conditions were answered by the Department.

How to apply?

Plant additional tillage crops in 2022 on land that was in grassland in 2021.

Simply declare all the crops planted on your 2022 Basic Payment Scheme online application. The Department will then write to eligible farmers in June 2022, inviting them to apply for the scheme.

What are the eligibility requirements?

There are two key requirements:

■ There must be an increase in the total area declared of barley, wheat, oats, rye, oilseed rape, maize or beet on the 2022 BPS application over the 2021 BPS area.

For example, 20ha of eligible crops declared in 2021 and 30ha of eligible crops declared in 2022 results in 10ha increase.

■ The increased area eligible for payment is determined by the area of grassland 2021 parcels converted to eligible crops.

So in the example above, if the extra 10ha of crops is all due to conversion of grassland, then the full increase will be deemed eligible for payment.

If all the 10ha increase is due to rent, lease, purchase of tillage parcel as declared on 2021 BPS, then the increased area will not be eligible for payment.

If, say, 4ha of the 10ha increase is due to conversion of grassland to eligible crops, and the other 6ha is from acquisition of a 2021 BPS tillage parcel, then only 4ha will be deemed eligible.

Why not pay simply on increased tillage hectares?

The scheme is to incentivise additional tillage crops, to reduce the risk of a shortage of animal feed.

If the Department simply paid every farmer who increased his/her tillage area for 2022 without checking to see if this additional land was also in tillage the previous year, the payment could well result in no net gain.

The only way to ensure that the payment will result in increased tillage area is to check at farm level that there was an increase in tillage hectares and if so, how many of these hectares were in grass the previous year.

Can I join the scheme if I did not submit a 2021 BPS application?

No, a farmer must have submitted a valid 2021 BPS application and must also submit a valid 2022 BPS application to be considered eligible.

I am a new entrant in 2022. Am I eligible?

Yes, if you are setting up in 2022 and not taking over an existing farm you can apply.

Simply declare all your parcels on your 2022 BPS application and give details of all your land including the tillage crops you planted in 2022.

The Department will check if your tillage parcels were in grassland or tillage in 2021 and will pay on them if they were in grassland in 2021.

What crops are considered grassland?

The crops considered as grassland in 2021 include alfalfa, clover, fallow, grass (Year 1-5), grassmeal, hemp, lucerne, miscanthus sinensis, permanent pasture, potatoes, red clover and willow.

What crops are eligible for the scheme?

The eligible crops include oats, wheat, rye, barley, oilseed rape, maize and fodder/sugar beet.

Will the Department be carrying out checks?

Yes, the Department will be using all available resources and technologies to check that an eligible tillage crop was properly established and harvested.

What inspections and controls will be in place?

Remote sensing (satellite) and field inspections will be carried out to ensure crops are grown to a good commercial standard, in terms of adequate seeding rate, crop establishment and management.

The Department will expect farmers to grow a crop to best commercial practice to achieve a reasonable crop yield.

Will mixed crops be eligible?

No, mixed crops — such as arable silage, mixed cropping — are not allowed.

Are beans, peas, lupins or combi crops eligible?

No, but they are eligible for support as protein crops.

Combi crops (a mix of a proteins such as peas and beans with a cereal) are eligible for a €150/ha payment as a protein crop.

Is it permissible to whole-crop the eligible crop?

Yes, the eligible crop can either be harvested or whole-cropped and ensiled.

Can the crop be sold or must it be kept on farm?

The crop can be grown for feed on-farm, traded farm-to-farm or sold to a merchant.

If a tillage farmer had sown maize and beet, is this area eligible?

No, the land must have been in grassland in 2021 to be eligible.

Are GLAS requirements on wild bird cover, environmental management of fallow etc still in place?

Yes, GLAS requirements remain in place and must be adhered to in order to avoid penalties and possible payment clawbacks.