Key details of new CAP revealed by Department

More critical details on the shape of the next CAP were revealed at meetings between the Department of Agriculture and key sector stakeholders last week.

During the meetings the Department shared details on its latest work on Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan. Among the most important elements of the plan will be Ireland’s implementation of the new ‘eco-schemes’.

In the next CAP, up to 30pc of farmers’ current direct payments will be allocated to the new schemes, which they can choose to participate in each year.

The EU has said that payments under these schemes can only be made for actions that go beyond farmers’ normal environmental requirements.

While the schemes are still under development and the budget for each measure is yet to be fully

determined, it is proposed the schemes will work on a points-based system, giving farmers flexibility while also rewarding those who are doing more for the environment.

Farmers will select measures to meet a points requirement under four different packages to qualify for an eco-scheme payment. Within these packages, farmers will pick different measures to carry out on their farms and be awarded points.

Packages and measures

1. Contribute to Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation

Sample of measures:

Extensive livestock production

Reduce chemical nitrogen inputs

Catch crops

Milk recording

2. Sustainable and Efficient Management of Natural Resources

Sample of measures:

Spring application of slurry

Low emission slurry spreading (LESS)

Precision agriculture

Excluding bovines from watercourses

3.Contribute to the Protection of Biodiversity and Enhance Ecosystem Services

Sample of measures:

Credit for existing habitats and hedgerows

Planting groves of trees

Hedgerow management

Nature corridors

4. Improve Animal Health & Welfare



Sample of Data Recording

measures:

Bio-security assessment

Veterinary medicines usage

Animal health monitoring

On-farm welfare assessment

Suckler scheme

A new Suckler Carbon and Environment Measure is also under development as part of Ireland’s CAP strategic plan.

It is proposed to have two measures within the scheme, with both operating on a five-year contract basis: Measure A — for those participants who completed the entire duration of the previous BDGP contract, and Measure B — for those participants who were not previously in BDGP or where they were in BDGP but did not complete the entire duration of the contract.

Four mandatory actions are planned to be included within the scheme. The actions are the same for Measure A and B, but with different targets. All these four actions must be undertaken by the participant in each year of the contract.

Separately, there are three complementary actions that participants can opt to select if they so wish. If they select one or all of these complementary actions, they must be undertaken in each year of the contract. The complementary actions are the same for Measure A and B.

Mandatory actions include a replacement strategy, genotyping, weighing and data recording/carbon capture. Complementary actions include meal feeding/vaccination, forage quality and faecal egg testing. Targets will be based on an historical reference year, which will provide a ceiling for payment, but there will be scope to reduce numbers without penalty.

Given the scale of farm deaths caused by livestock, every participant will be required to attend a half-day livestock handling course before the end of year two. As the scheme will be part of the Rural Development Programme, payment rates have yet to be determined.

Dairy beef measure

A new dairy beef scheme is being planned under the new Common Agricultural Policy.

The scheme will aim to improve the health and quality of male calves from the dairy herd.

It will encourage the use of sexed semen, genotyping and the Dairy Beef Index aiming to reduce the number of low-value calves born.

Regular weighing of stock and parasite control will also be encouraged under the scheme.

It is proposed there will be two measures in the scheme, including a young-calf measure (only dairy farmers eligible) and a growing-calf measure (open to both dairy farmers with a beef enterprise and beef farmers). A training element will also be included in the scheme.

The budget for the scheme is not yet determined as it will be part of the Rural Development programme.

Farm investment scheme

An on-farm investment scheme will also be included in Ireland’s CAP strategic plan and will operate on a similar basis to the recent TAMS scheme.

It is proposed grant aid will be provided for investments, including:

Environmental investments

Animal welfare

Nutrient storage

Tillage farmers

Young farmers

Organics

Farm safety

The application process will be similar to TAMS II with an online system for receipt of applications and a tranche-based approval system.

It is proposed to retain investment ceilings at current levels with a separate ceiling for low emission slurry spreading equipment. Eligibility for young farmers has yet to be agreed at EU level.