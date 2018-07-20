Farmers in parts of Kerry are going back to the traditional well to “draw water” for thirsty cattle, a council meeting has been told

Kerry farmers turn to the traditional well to 'draw water' for thirsty cattle

A call by Johnny Healy-Rae to provide grant aid for group wells to tackle summer drought was unanimously supported at t a meeting of Kerry County Council

Mr Healy-Rae said an awful lot of farmersnow were drawing water from wells and rivers to keep their cattle alive. Cows drank around 120 liters a day, at least and pregnant animals evern more than that the meeting heard. “The provision of a well for a small farmer is a very expensive think. But if a group of farmers get together even a small grant would go a long way,” the councillors said.

Even without the hot spell water did not rest on higher land and it was difficulty to hold it, he said. It cost up to 7,000 euro to drill a well.