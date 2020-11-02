Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Kanturk tragedy: Father at centre of family murder-suicide had discussed similar tragedies in the past


Mourners outside church during the funeral of Tadg and Diarmuid O&rsquo;Sullivan. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Mourners outside church during the funeral of Tadg and Diarmuid O&rsquo;Sullivan. Photo: Frank McGrath

Mourners outside church during the funeral of Tadg and Diarmuid O’Sullivan. Photo: Frank McGrath

Mourners outside church during the funeral of Tadg and Diarmuid O’Sullivan. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

The father at the centre of a murder-double suicide involving his two sons had spoken about such tragedies and their impact on families on at least three occasions.

A man has now contacted gardaí about conversations he had with Tadg O'Sullivan (59) near the garage where the father of two worked.

Mr O'Sullivan had specifically asked about the legacy impact of such tragedies on surviving family members - specifically referencing one previous Irish murder-suicide.