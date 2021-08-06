Farming

Kanturk tragedy: Dying mother considered selling farm to end bitter inheritance row

The farmhouse in Kanturk, Co Cork, where the bodies of Tadg O&rsquo;Sullivan and his sons were found. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand

The farmhouse in Kanturk, Co Cork, where the bodies of Tadg O&rsquo;Sullivan and his sons were found. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Anne O’Sullivan was so desperate to end a dispute with her youngest son over a €2m farm inheritance that she considered selling her entire holding and splitting the cash proceeds.

Mrs O’Sullivan (61) admitted to friends she was left frightened by the stance adopted by her younger son, Diarmuid, and her husband of 27 years, Tadg, over the fate of the 115-acre farm outside Kanturk in north Co Cork.

However, she hoped right up to the day of the murder and double-suicide on October 26, 2020 that claimed the lives of her husband and two sons that an amicable solution to the land stand-off could be achieved.

