Kanturk tragedy: A family destroyed by resentment as the right to inherit 'good land' became a curse

Fate of O'Sullivan farm caused a rift that led to untold tragedy

Final journey: Anne O&rsquo;Sullivan follows the coffins of her husband Tadg and son Diarmuid at St Mary&rsquo;s church in Castlemagner. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Catherine Fegan

A few months ago, a local man pulled into the O'Sullivan farm in Assolas, near Castlemagner.

The youngest O'Sullivan boy, Diarmuid, had started up a sideline business cutting timber and the man had arrived to buy some blocks.

He knew the family well and as he loaded the wood into the car, Diarmuid filled him in on the latest developments regarding a topic he had become obsessed with - the land.

