Kanturk tragedy: A family destroyed by resentment as the right to inherit 'good land' became a curse

A few months ago, a local man pulled into the O'Sullivan farm in Assolas, near Castlemagner.

The youngest O'Sullivan boy, Diarmuid, had started up a sideline business cutting timber and the man had arrived to buy some blocks.

He knew the family well and as he loaded the wood into the car, Diarmuid filled him in on the latest developments regarding a topic he had become obsessed with - the land.

"I'm getting the farm," he said, beaming with pride. "It's all been settled."

Today, the farm, a 114-acre plot of prime agricultural land in Co Cork, lies empty. Diarmuid (23), his older brother Mark (25) and their father Tadg (59) are dead and their mother Anne, bereft of her entire family, may never return to the place she once called home.

Diarmuid, the youngest of Anne and Tadg O'Sullivan's two children, had recently come to the bitter realisation that the issue over who would inherit his mother's ancestral land was far from settled. Moreover, the decision over who would get what in the event of his mother's passing, one that seemingly favoured his brother Mark, was one he was not prepared to accept.

In an extraordinary act of brutality - plotted, it seems, with his father - he settled the matter once and for all: if he couldn't have the land, then Mark couldn't either, even if that meant bloodshed.

The O'Sullivan family farm, a substantial holding located between the village of Castlemagner and the town of Kanturk, had been in Anne O'Sullivan's (nee Cronin) family for generations. It had been handed down to Anne through her father, Timothy Cronin, who with his wife Mary, had lived a happy life there.

"They had a happy home," said one local tradesman who lives close by. "Anne was their only child and the three of them had a great life, a simple life, but one that was full of joy. Every time you went into the house you could see it."

Timothy Cronin hoped it would be a blessing for his daughter and her family, when she inherited it, as it had been for him and Mary.

The farm, accessible via a long, private laneway, is located off a tree-lined avenue known locally as The Passageway. Dotted with old stone farmhouses, acres of green fields and the occasional modern new build, The Passageway meanders through a protected bird sanctuary and runs along a back road leading into nearby Kanturk.

Those living in the area include, among others, farmers, wealthy landowners with connections to horseracing and retired Irish rally driver Billy Coleman.

Although not strictly part of the Golden Vale, the farmland in Assolas and its surrounds is rich and fertile. As one local put it, "an enviable bit of land" that provides a decent living to those who farm it well.

Of course, good land can be a blessing and a curse in rural Ireland, where ties to the land can sow the seeds to quiet, bitter jealousies - and for some, lifelong resentments.

Like Anne, Tadg O'Sullivan, originally from Roskeen, between Mallow and Kanturk, was an only child who came from a land-owning family. He also owns a holding, much smaller and less valuable, in the area.

He married into the O'Sullivan farm through Anne but never farmed or worked the holding, which has been leased out to neighbouring farmers for the past 30 years or so since her father died.

Tadg was employed as a mechanic at Greenhall Motors in Buttevant about 15km away, while Anne worked as a nurse in Mallow. Both are said to have enjoyed their jobs and never held any desire to become farmers. They didn't smoke or drink alcohol and are described by locals as a very 'good-living' couple. Together with their own personal incomes, the lease provided around €30,000 a year and the family had no known financial issues.

When their sons Mark and Diarmuid were born, the family was complete. The boys were close as young brothers, say locals, but had different personalities.

Mark, the eldest, was described as affable, outgoing and independent. Diarmuid was less well-known and more of a "home bird". Both men were well-educated and highly academic, which gave them the opportunity to pursue careers off-farm like their parents.

Mark completed a four-year law degree in University of Limerick from 2013 to 2017, during which he did an internship at a Limerick law firm from June 2015 to January 2016.

Later in 2016, he and several other UK students spent time in Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, before taking a one-year masters in business law at University College Cork, graduating in 2018.

His graduation ceremony took place in March, in which he posed for photos with his proud parents, Anne holding on to him and beaming with pride.

Diarmuid, like his brother, attended the local Coláiste Treasa school and then went to the Cork IT where he was known as a hardworking student. He was due to graduate with a first-class degree in accounting this week.

As well as a part-time job in a local hardware shop, he had recently been cutting and selling timber to "earn a few bob on the side" say neighbours. Covid-19 had more or less confined the family to the farm and little had been seen of them in recent months.

Mark, a trainee solicitor, was working for a multinational company in Limerick and had been working remotely during the Covid lockdown.

Due to her ailing health, Anne wanted to settle her affairs and is understood to have chosen Mark as heir to the family land. It was Mark, say those close to the family, who had been her crutch in recent times, accompanying her to Dublin for medical appointments and doing his best to look after his mother.

Against this backdrop, a bitter split, fuelled by other issues besides the land, emerged within the small family unit, with Diarmuid and Tadg on one side, firmly pitted against Anne and Mark on the other.

As a trainee solicitor preparing to complete his final exams, Mark had studied probate law and was familiar with the legal requirements for inheriting the family farm.

Tadg and Diarmuid, both aggrieved at how the inheritance was being handled, voiced their opposition to what was happening, alleging that Mark had exerted undue influence on his mother through his legal knowledge.

Anger, jealously and paranoia set in and the family unit had more or less disintegrated.

As tensions mounted, Anne travelled to Dublin last week for surgery relating to a serious medical condition and was accompanied to Dublin by her older son, Mark. Upon their return, they stayed with a neighbour. Despite suggestions that they should perhaps stay a bit longer, Anne and her son insisted on returning to the family home on Sunday night.

What, exactly, they were met with upon their return is unclear, but it is understood the inheritance issue, one that had been simmering in their absence, was aired.

When gardaí gained access to the property on Monday, there were legal letters connected to the land tussle found inside.

Separately, a letter found strapped to Diarmuid's leg, which runs to a dozen pages, callously outlined the reasoning behind what had been done. Understood to have been addressed to his mother, he outlined his anger over the inheritance dispute and the personal toll it had taken. "It was designed to hurt," said a source familiar with its content.

In veering between the mundane, with instructions in relation to the care of family pets, and the monstrous - making allegations about members of the family - the shocking narrative sets out the unfathomable thoughts of a son embittered by the notion that his brother stood to gain more than him. The letter is understood to have been penned in advance of the shootings, pointing to a pre-planned act.

Of all the chilling details that have emerged since Monday, one of the most disturbing was that Mark feared his father and brother were plotting against him.

He too had penned a letter, at a time not yet known, found in his mother's medical bag, outlining his suspicion that his father and younger brother might kill him.

On Monday morning, alone in his childhood bedroom, his fears were realised when the two men burst in and seven shots rang out. In Ireland, where the strongest and most unique bonds are held between families, a final act of anger over who stood to become man of the manor left the O'Sullivan family forever ruptured.

As the community gathered in the carpark opposite St Mary's Church in Castlemagner ahead of the first funeral yesterday, bowed heads spoke in whispering tones. "The fact this was pre-planned is hard to come to terms with," said one farmer.

"All for what? For this? People here understand what it means to own land but I don't think anyone will ever be able to understand this."

In the early hours of yesterday morning, long before their afternoon funeral, the coffins of Tadg and his youngest son Diarmuid were discreetly brought into a small church in the Main Street in Castlemagner.

Hours later, silence fell over the scene as Anne O'Sullivan, dressed in black and visibly unsteady on her feet, was shepherded inside.

Behind closed doors, for more than 40 minutes before the funeral service began, she sat one last time with her youngest son and husband.

As she emerged shortly before 3.30pm, being held upright on either side by family, she looked on as the coffins were placed in two black hearses. They were taken to nearby Castlemagner cemetery, where the two O'Sullivan men will be buried side-by-side.

For Mark, the final journey to his resting place will be a separate one, held in Kanturk today. His mother, left to endure a legacy of untold pain, will again watch on, this time as he is laid to rest in a plot chosen by her, far away from his father and brother.