Just nine of 39 meat plant inspections were unannounced

Thirty of 39 Health and Safety Authority inspections of meat plants were pre-announced, with only nine made without advance notice to employers, the Dáil coronavirus committee has heard.

Not one improvement or prohibition notice has been served on production plants, admitted Mark Cullen, assistant CEO of the HSA admitted, despite union complaints on behalf of workers about overcrowding and a lack of supports.

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane said it was “unbelievable” that not a single order to improve aspects of individual plants had been issued.

Sharon McGuinness chief executive of the HSA, said her authority had responsibility for workplace safety, but public health issues were outside its remit.

She said the majority of inspections going forward would be unannounced.

Greg Ennis of Siptu said: “As far as I am concerned, there should be no more announced inspections. They should all be unannounced.

“The vast, vast proportion so far have been announced. The unannounced are in single figures.”

Fine Gael TD for Kildare North Bernard Durkan asked whether there had been any unannounced inspections in the Kildare, Laois and Offaly regions, apart from the 149 meat plants nationwide.

Ms McGuinness said the level of compliance with protocols had been very high. She said there had been inspections in the three counties, without clarifying whether there had been any unannounced.

“This is a public health-led mater,” she said, suggesting that further answers might be forthcoming from the HSE. “It’s very important that public health take the lead of this.”

Ms McGuinness also said there had been 21 public complaints received, relating to 12 separate employments in the meat and food processing area.

But she insisted the 39 inspections, 30 of which involved forewarning, had found “generally high levels of compliance.”

And she said it had been found that employers were “willing to engage and co-operate,” adding: “ We will take enforcement action when and where needed."

Réada Cronin, Sinn Féin TD for Kildare North, asked if an allegation was true that doors had been locked open for female employees in one meat plant.

The Health and Safety Authority and Meat Industry Ireland each said they had not come across the issue. Ms Cronin said it showed a power imbalance and was “repulsive” and “quite disgusting” if true, particularly for employees who might be menstruating.

“The reason given for locking them open was that it was so women wouldn’t have to touch the doors of the toilet,” she said.

Online Editors