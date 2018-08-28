Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 28 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Jury recommends helmets after 85 year old died in quad accident

The jury recommended that quad bike users wears a safety helmet
The jury recommended that quad bike users wears a safety helmet

Marese McDonagh

An 85 year old man died after the quad bike he was driving was in collision with a car at a junction on a rural road in Co Sligo, an inquest heard on Monday.

Nicholas Murtagh died in Sligo University Hospital on June 17th last year, two weeks after the accident  which happened near his home at Doocastle, Ballymote, Co Sligo on the Ballymote to Charlestown road.

A jury sitting in Sligo coroners court recommended that people driving quads should wear helmets and they also urged that where overgrown hedges cause a safety risk, that they should be cut back by the relevant authorities.

During the inquest coroner Eamon MacGowan was told that some insurance companies insure quads under farm insurance. He was also told by Gardai that quads must have a certificate of conformity and are restricted to a speed limit of 30 kilometres an  an hour.

Martin Coffey who was driving the car which collided with Mr Murtagh’s quad bike said he believed he was travelling at a speed of 80 kilometres an hour. He said he had jammed on his brakes and tried to avoid the quad bike when it came out from the left in front of him.

The jury heard that Mr Coffey’s phone was later examined by an expert who found that there had been no incoming our outgoing texts or messages at the time of the collision. A file had been sent to the Director Public Prosecutions and no prosecution was recommended, the coroner heard.

Mr Coffey had the right of way at the junction.

A number of witnesses said that Mr Murtagh was always very careful on the quad. Local woman Eleanor O’Connor told the jury that he was always a very careful driver. She said vegetation was overgrown at this junction .

There was also Garda evidence that Mr Murtagh’s view would have been diminished because the hedge and vegetation were so overgrown at the junction.

The Coroner recommended a verdict of accidental death and the jury also  found that the cause of death was blunt force head trauma as a result of a road traffic accident.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Cows could have the same high levels of somatic cell count but depending on what strain is causing the mastitis in the quarter, it could be curable or not.

Why farmers should test their milk before drying off cows
Picture: Bloomberg

US needs to increase grain exports to improve farmer prices - Rabobank

Why contract rearing is a ‘no-brainer’ for this dairy farmer
Young Farmers examine soya bean in trailer after harvest

US government to pay $4.7 billion in tariff-related aid to farmers

‘It was a great move’ – Dairy farmer on investing €100,000 on his farm
Fodder arriving on a Nolan Transport truck at Rosslare Europort. Photo: Mary Browne

Fodder crisis will trigger mental health problems among farmers – Tony...

Tributes paid to IFA stalwart Richie Flynn