Jailed killer Pat Quirke set to miss funeral of his mother

Killer Patrick Quirke will not be leaving prison to attend the funeral of his mother, who died earlier this week.

Quirke, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, was convicted in 2019 of the murder of popular DJ Bobby Ryan, who was also known as Mr Moonlight.

His mother Eileen, who was in her late 80s, passed away earlier this week.

The Irish Independent understands Quirke, who is entitled to apply for temporary release from Portlaoise Prison on compassionate grounds, wants to avoid any publicity over his attendance at the funeral and will instead watch the service online.

Eileen Quirke infamously contacted RTÉ radio’s Liveline programme in 2005 to advise people to get independent legal advice when transferring land or a business.

In the call, which was rebroadcast after her son’s murder conviction, she explained she was upset because her son had “got possession” of the family home after her husband of 40 years had died.

Prior to his death, her husband had transferred the family farm to his son Patrick.

She told presenter Joe Duffy that when she raised her grievances over the house, “he said ‘no way’, just no way and I mean if you have money, Joe, you can pursue it. I didn’t have money, I couldn’t keep going to solicitors, so what can you do?”

She said her other children were “devastated” at this turn of events.

Ms Quirke was asked about her means to pay for care, if she ever needed to go into a nursing home, and said: “He did say that if you end up in a nursing home mam, I’ll let the house and that money can go towards paying for you.

“That was fair enough I suppose, [but] if I had pursued it within the due time, I would probably have got the house, I was told.

“My advice to anybody would be please, get your own legal advice and make sure you know what you’re signing up to.”

Patrick Quirke is now serving a life sentence following a trial at the Central Criminal Court, where a jury found he murdered Mr Ryan and dumped his body in an underground tank.

He is awaiting the outcome of an appeal which was heard by a three-judge panel last October.

Quirke was jailed for life in May 2019 after a jury found him guilty of murder on a majority verdict of 10 to two.

The farmer had denied any involvement in the murder of Mr Ryan, but the prosecution argued he killed the father of two in a jealous rage.

Quirke had previously had a secret affair with Mary Lowry, the widow of his brother-in-law, and the prosecution’s case was that he murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle their affair.

Mr Ryan disappeared on June 3, 2011, after spending the night at Ms Lowry’s home in Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary.

Quirke “discovered” Mr Ryan’s body in a run-off tank on Ms Lowry’s farm in April 2013.

The prosecution said the discovery was staged because his lease on the property was going to be terminated and he would be unable to ensure the body remained hidden.