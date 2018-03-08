A dairy and beef farmer in Co Wexford has lost between 10-20pc of his stock due to the collapse of six sheds on his farm as a result of heavy snowfall.

'It's two generations of work gone': Farmer on losing 10-20pc of his stock in snowstorm

Karl Winters from Taghmon, Co Wexford said that last Friday a shed housing 140 cows collapsed as a result of heavy snow and this was followed on Saturday by the collapse of a shed housing 100 cattle.

Four other sheds were also destroyed. In total, Karl estimates that he has lost 10-20pc of his animals as a result of the destruction and said that the damage will cost "hundreds of thousands" to repair. "On Friday, we lost the cowshed and we were going to move them to the big cattle shed but we're lucky we didn't because then that was flattened, so at least we saved some cows.

"I reckon six or seven cows are known to be dead but others are injured. Twelve calves died and the cattle got away a bit more lightly - there are about 10 of them hurt," he said."I wouldn't like to put a figure on it but between the loss of stock and buildings, it'll cost hundreds of thousands. "I pay a lot of insurance each year so they better pay out."

The damage at Winterheights, Taghmon, after sheds collapsed