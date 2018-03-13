Farm Ireland
It's set to be a bitterly cold St Patrick's weekend - and snow could make a return

Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.
Irish Defence Forces cadets take part in the clean-up after the 'Beast from the East' (Niall Carson/PA)

Sasha Brady

The national forecaster has predicted cold temperatures and snow showers for the St Patrick's Day weekend, just two weeks after the 'Beast from the East' departed.

While Ireland is now enjoying milder than average temperatures for this time of year, with a feeling of spring in the year, Met Eireann has said that conditions will turn much colder again.

A Met Eireann spokesperson told Independent.ie "it's too early to say", but early conditions indicate there's a risk of snow over the St Patrick's Day weekend as freezing northeasterly Scandinavian winds travel our way.

According to the forecast, St Patrick's Day is set to be dry in many areas with scattered snow showers along the eastern coastal counties and along the south coast.

Highest temperatures will be between 1C and 2C degrees in the north and east and 5C and 6C degrees along the west and south coast.

Saturday night will be very cold and frosty with scattered snow showers, mainly across the eastern half of the country.

It will continue to be cold with scattered snow showers, mostly in Leinster and along the eastern half of Munster.

Met Eireann said mean air temperature have been significantly below average over the past week. Temperatures generally 3 or 4 degrees below average. Soil temperatures are generally between 1 and 3 degrees at the moment, which is about 2 to 4 degrees below the normal expected soil temperature. Air temperatures for the coming 7 days are forecast to be below normal.

TV3 weatherman Deric O hArtagain caused a stir online when he posted a graphic indicating that Ireland could experience lowest temperatures of minus 8 degrees on Sunday.

“So... no need for alarm just yet but something is stirring for next weekend. Could BeastFromTheEast could be making a come back?! Early tracking models for next Sunday 18th. Nothing confirmed. Will be keeping a close eye!!,” he posted on Twitter.

Field conditions are very poor at the moment for most parts of the country. Further rain and showers combined with thawing snow will lead to further water logging of soils. The heaviest of the rain will occur late Tuesday and right through Wednesday with south Munster and south Leinster likely to see the heaviest falls.

However, Met Eireann are currently predicting temperatures of between 1C and 4C degrees for Sunday but warned it will be a cold and frosty night.

Meanwhile, this morning will be quite cold. Many areas will be dry with highest temperatures of 7C and 10C degrees.

Tonight will be cold and wet with widespread rain, especially in Munster, with temperatures between 4C and 8C.

Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning with "very wet and windy" conditions for Wednesday. There's a risk of localised flooding along the southern half of the country.

The weather warning will be valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

It will feel mild, however, with temperatures between 9C and 12C degrees.

Thursday will have a few bright spells, but will be mostly cloudy and will have occasional outbreaks of showery rain. Temperatures will be between 9C and 12C degrees.

Friday will be a lot cooler with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers and highest temperatures of 7C and 11C.


Online Editors

