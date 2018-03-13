The national forecaster has predicted cold temperatures and snow showers for the St Patrick's Day weekend, just two weeks after the 'Beast from the East' departed.

It's set to be a bitterly cold St Patrick's weekend - and snow could make a return

While Ireland is now enjoying milder than average temperatures for this time of year, with a feeling of spring in the year, Met Eireann has said that conditions will turn much colder again.

A Met Eireann spokesperson told Independent.ie "it's too early to say", but early conditions indicate there's a risk of snow over the St Patrick's Day weekend as freezing northeasterly Scandinavian winds travel our way. According to the forecast, St Patrick's Day is set to be dry in many areas with scattered snow showers along the eastern coastal counties and along the south coast.

Highest temperatures will be between 1C and 2C degrees in the north and east and 5C and 6C degrees along the west and south coast. Saturday night will be very cold and frosty with scattered snow showers, mainly across the eastern half of the country.