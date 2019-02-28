'It's irresponsible and potentially very damaging to question the effectiveness of Irish TB controls'

FarmIreland.ie

IFA Animal Health Chairman Pat Farrell has reacted angrily to the claims by Professor Simon Moore that cattle from Irish farms that meet the EU Trade Directive criteria for TB are not safe to trade.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/farming-news/its-irresponsible-and-potentially-very-damaging-to-question-the-effectiveness-of-irish-tb-controls-37863002.html

https://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article37857277.ece/256ae/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-61933879-2748-4dc1-a355-e7dd73099ea5_I1.jpg