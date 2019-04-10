President Elect of Macra na Feirme Thomas Duffy has said that the recent debate between An Taisce and farm organisations on meat consumption has been disappointing and is concerned that children were used as “a piece in a political debate”.

President Elect of Macra na Feirme Thomas Duffy has said that the recent debate between An Taisce and farm organisations on meat consumption has been disappointing and is concerned that children were used as “a piece in a political debate”.

It's disappointing that children are used in political debate on climate change - new Macra President

Cavan dairy farmer and farm advisor Thomas Duffy was deemed new President Elect of Macra na Feirme this afternoon at the Farm Centre in Dublin.

Last week An Taisce came under fire from farm organisations for promoting ‘Meatless Mondays' in its school advisory packs to second level students. Mr Duffy said the dispute added nothing of value to the climate change debate.

“I’m disappointed that this is the way the conversation has gone. I don’t think it adds anything to the conversation, it’s an example of antagonism. From my point of view climate change is quite a key issue to me, but I want to ensure that farmers understand that there are responsibilities on us and opportunities for us but I think we need to be realistic,” he said. “As a representative of young people we see eating disorders on the rise and I was recently reading a piece of Irish health research that showed that 68pc of Irish teenage girls were on a diet.