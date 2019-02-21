Denis Large is a third-generation beef and tillage farmer outside Urlingford, in Co Tipperary.

'It's a liquidation job if EU and Government don't help beef farmers'

He has spent the last 30 years building up his farm and raising a family of four daughters with his wife, Anne.

Today, Mr Large has 150 suckler cows on his farm and 100 acres of tillage, producing most of the fodder that is used on the farm himself. "From the day the calves are born on this farm, they don't leave until they go, between 16 and 22 months, to the factory," he said.

"I'm involved in a number of schemes, all designed to help breed more efficient cattle and reduce emissions. "We're producing beef as efficiently and environmentally friendly as possible.