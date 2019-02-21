Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 21 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'It's a liquidation job if EU and Government don't help beef farmers'

Denis Large at his farm at Urard, Urlingford, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan
Denis Large at his farm at Urard, Urlingford, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Denis Large is a third-generation beef and tillage farmer outside Urlingford, in Co Tipperary.

He has spent the last 30 years building up his farm and raising a family of four daughters with his wife, Anne.

Today, Mr Large has 150 suckler cows on his farm and 100 acres of tillage, producing most of the fodder that is used on the farm himself.

"From the day the calves are born on this farm, they don't leave until they go, between 16 and 22 months, to the factory," he said.

"I'm involved in a number of schemes, all designed to help breed more efficient cattle and reduce emissions.

"We're producing beef as efficiently and environmentally friendly as possible.

"I don't understand how importing beef from South America is an option for any European country," he said.

Mr Large has invested in buildings, machinery, stock, land and hard work over the past 30 years in order to get his farm to where it is today.

He feels that he's being left in the lurch.

"Our best market is possibly gone, and I expect the EU and Irish Government to stand by farmers.

"All farmers, not just the beef guys.

"I have done my part to keep the economy of this country going for the past 10 years," he said.

"Farming has done its part," he added.

"Now the farmer must be looked after."

He says that if the Government and EU do not support the beef sector, then it's finished.

"At the moment, compared to this time last year, when I was not making a big profit, I'm making €200/head less on cattle," he said.

"I have a total of 450 animals on the farm at the moment, with 120 to be sold in the next three months."

At the moment, the 120 heifers are worth in the region of €160,000.

But if the factory has got no market for them, then it might not even take them off his hands.

"It's a liquidation job if the EU and Government do not help us," he added.

Irish Independent

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Britain threatens to favour Brazilian beef over Irish as new trade war looms
Paddy Lyons, who was found dead in his home near Lismore, Co Waterford. PHOTO: PROVISION

Murder accused told family relation he hit a 90-year-old farmer because he would...

Czechs order inspection of all Polish beef imports: report
The proposed North-South interconnector from Tyrone to Meath will require approximately 400 pylons say campaigners opposed to the project

'Nothing has changed on the ground' says TD as Supreme Court dismisses appeal...
Stock photo

Animals ban for Northern cattle farmer after causing unnecessary...
FILE PHOTO: Pig farmer Han Yi feeds pigs on his farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, China January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ryan Woo/File Photo

China to expand agriculture reforms to bolster rural economy
Stock image

British farmers face Brexit date shipment conundrum


Top Stories

Seamus Scallan, Wicklow Cattle Company

Calf prices slide to €40-€60 per head as marts' numbers increase

PJ Phelan: Tillage farmers are now fighting on two fronts for access to land
Almost three in every four calves born within the dairy herd are now going for beef production

Calving dates pushed back by three to five weeks
Picture; Gerry Mooney

Beef producer groups could strengthen the power and profits of farmers -...
Picture; Gerry Mooney

UK tariffs pose €1.7bn threat to agri-food sector here
(stock photo)

2019 Basic Payment Scheme opens to applications
Glanbia chief executive Siobhan Talbot

Glanbia shakes up its boardroom with new appointments