Italian grass arriving as drought returns

The first shipment of baled Italian alfalfa grass to be imported by Dairygold is due in the country this week.

A spokesperson for Dairygold confirmed to the Farming Independent that consignments of the crop will start to come on stream over the next few days.

Dairygold has identified a 25pc deficit in winter feed stocks among its suppliers and the co-op said it was keeping the situation "under constant review". "Our fodder clinics are still ongoing and from the feedback from our members, we will determine the levels of fodder required," the Dairygold spokesperson said.

Dairygold has insisted that it will sell the imported fodder at cost price, but did not give further details. However, it is reported that 8x4x4 bales of alfalfa grass are being sold in south Leinster for €208/bale. Meanwhile, grass growth levels stalled across much of the south and east again this week, with localised drought conditions re-emerging in south Limerick, Tipperary, east Cork, large parts of Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Louth and Kilkenny.