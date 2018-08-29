Farm Ireland
Italian grass arriving as drought returns

Ronnie Bellew

The first shipment of baled Italian alfalfa grass to be imported by Dairygold is due in the country this week.

A spokesperson for Dairygold confirmed to the Farming Independent that consignments of the crop will start to come on stream over the next few days.

Dairygold has identified a 25pc deficit in winter feed stocks among its suppliers and the co-op said it was keeping the situation "under constant review".

"Our fodder clinics are still ongoing and from the feedback from our members, we will determine the levels of fodder required," the Dairygold spokesperson said.

Dairygold has insisted that it will sell the imported fodder at cost price, but did not give further details. However, it is reported that 8x4x4 bales of alfalfa grass are being sold in south Leinster for €208/bale.

Meanwhile, grass growth levels stalled across much of the south and east again this week, with localised drought conditions re-emerging in south Limerick, Tipperary, east Cork, large parts of Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Louth and Kilkenny.

George Ramsbottom of Teagasc said grass growth had fallen to 30-40kgs/ha/day in the worst affected areas.

He predicted that the overall fodder shortfall could be 15-20pc of requirements across the southern half of the country.

In other fodder news, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, welcomed positive signals from the European Commission regarding changes to the GLAS scheme for this year in response to the fodder shortages. The changes will allow silage production on 270,000ha of Low Input Permanent Pasture parcels between September and December.

In addition, it is proposed that off-takes be permitted on a once-off basis on ground included in the Environmental Management of Fallow Land measure under GLAS.

The GLAS amendments are expected to get the green light from Brussels next week.

Indo Farming

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
