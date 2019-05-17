It was good while it lasted: Sunny weather coming to an end says Met Eireann

Benny Greene, Greene Agricultural Contractors mowing silage for Michael and Gerard Gowing, Kilminchy, Portlaoise with a yield of 15-18 tonne per acre. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Benny Greene, Greene Agricultural Contractors mowing silage for Michael and Gerard Gowing, Kilminchy, Portlaoise with a yield of 15-18 tonne per acre. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Breeda Heaney from Santry with Bear, a poochon dog, enjoying the good weather at Dollymount Beach, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Allison Bray

The much welcome spate of warm weather is soon coming to an end, according to Met Eireann.

While the mercury shot up to a balmy 21.9C at the Met Eireann weather station in Roscommon on Wednesday, the early summer weather we enjoyed this week will be replaced by more seasonal conditions over the next few days, according to forecaster Liz Gavin.

“We’re going to see temperatures trending to more normal values,” she said of the average daytime highs of 15C to 16C for this time of the year.

Although Friday will start off dry and bright  with the odd isolated shower,  more showers will break out as the day progresses and temperatures nudge towards daytime highs of between 14C and 18C.

However the warming temperatures may also trigger some scattered convection showers by late afternoon and evening, especially in the west and southwest.

Those living in the greater Dublin area and along the east and north eastern coasts can expect to feel the bite from light to moderate north easterly breezes which will keep temperatures there a bit cooler than further inland. Mist may also develop.

The outlook for the weekend is much the same, with cooler temperatures along the east coast and daytime highs of between 13C and 18C due to a north westerly airflow, Ms Gavin said.

Showers will move in and build through the course of the day on Saturday with the east and north east bearing the brunt of them.

While the showers will die out by Saturday night except for Atlantic coastal areas,  scattered showers will return on Sunday, although there will be occasional sunny spells.

The picture for the early part of next week will be similar, although it should remain fairly dry with sunny spells on Monday but cooler daytime highs of between 13C and 16C.

“Over the next few days there will be more cloud around but there will be some good dry intervals,” Ms Gavin said.

Online Editors

Related Content





More in News

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has suggested US demands for the UK to change food standards are a political stance for ‘the domestic audience in America’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Gove says US food standard demands unlikely to affect UK
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Concern over factory controlled feed-lots access to €100m beef fund
William Sayers.

'I didn't pull the zip up on my coat. I lost my arm and nearly died because of it'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Mark Condren

Big Phil's €100m election bailout for Leo
Stock image

'Coupled payments an MII cop-out'
Photo: PA

Farmers refusing to take on 'snowflake' vet students
(Stock picture)

Man (50) dies following farm accident in Cork


Top Stories

The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Big Phil may give Leo an election 'dig-out' but there's no such thing as a free...
Bidding opened up at €325,000 and went rapidly up to €490,000.

Meath farm sells for €27,000/ac

Krone BigM450 plans to 'mow the country'
Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dairygold announced milk price cut, days after saying prices are more than...
Stock image

Farmers may be liable to pay millions to replace obsolete guns
A Tuffmac 20' Cattle Trailer sold at €8,650

100pc clearance of 90 lots at Laois auction

Kerry Group announces its April milk price