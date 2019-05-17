The much welcome spate of warm weather is soon coming to an end, according to Met Eireann.

The much welcome spate of warm weather is soon coming to an end, according to Met Eireann.

It was good while it lasted: Sunny weather coming to an end says Met Eireann

While the mercury shot up to a balmy 21.9C at the Met Eireann weather station in Roscommon on Wednesday, the early summer weather we enjoyed this week will be replaced by more seasonal conditions over the next few days, according to forecaster Liz Gavin.

“We’re going to see temperatures trending to more normal values,” she said of the average daytime highs of 15C to 16C for this time of the year.

Although Friday will start off dry and bright with the odd isolated shower, more showers will break out as the day progresses and temperatures nudge towards daytime highs of between 14C and 18C.

However the warming temperatures may also trigger some scattered convection showers by late afternoon and evening, especially in the west and southwest.

Those living in the greater Dublin area and along the east and north eastern coasts can expect to feel the bite from light to moderate north easterly breezes which will keep temperatures there a bit cooler than further inland. Mist may also develop.

The outlook for the weekend is much the same, with cooler temperatures along the east coast and daytime highs of between 13C and 18C due to a north westerly airflow, Ms Gavin said.

Showers will move in and build through the course of the day on Saturday with the east and north east bearing the brunt of them.

While the showers will die out by Saturday night except for Atlantic coastal areas, scattered showers will return on Sunday, although there will be occasional sunny spells.

The picture for the early part of next week will be similar, although it should remain fairly dry with sunny spells on Monday but cooler daytime highs of between 13C and 16C.

“Over the next few days there will be more cloud around but there will be some good dry intervals,” Ms Gavin said.

Online Editors