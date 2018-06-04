'It is totally illegal' - Angler catches man dumping dead calves in river

An angler who found two dead calves with their ears cut off in the Morning Star river in Athlacca, Co Limerick has called it “atrocious”.

A further three dead animals were found in the Maigue in Bruree by another fisherman in the last month. One was actually stuck in the weir in the picturesque village.

Eamon O’Riordan, chairman of the Kilmallock and Kilfinane Anglers Association, said he has been fishing rivers in south Limerick for 44 years. “In all those years I have never come across one dead calf in a river and now there have been five found in the last month. Something funny is going on,” said Eamon.

"And they are only the ones we have seen. My worry is how many more are out there that we don’t know about?” he continued. Mr O’Riordan said all the calves’ ears were cut off to hinder their identification and tracing of the owner. He says two different locations had to be used to throw the animals into the rivers.