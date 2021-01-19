‘It is a witch-hunt’ – Beef Plan co-founder says questions over accounts are unfounded

Beef Plan co-founder Eamon Corley has stated that he believes questions over the association’s finances are a “witch-hunt”.

The comments follow a deepening internal dispute within the association which most recently led to an attempt to remove two directors, Alan O’Brien and Enda Fingleton, from the board of Beef Plan Movement (CLG) after a breakdown in mediation talks last November.

This contested move is the latest in a series of bitter disagreements between two opposing factions within Beef Plan regarding the management of its finances and governance issues that emerged in the wake of the national beef sector crisis in 2019.

One side of the dispute is led by co-founder Eamon Corley and company secretary Hugh Doyle, while the other side appears to be led by Beef Plan’s western regional chairman Eoin Donnelly and a number of other representatives from Beef Plan’s National Committee – including Enda Fingleton and Alan O’Brien.

With claims from Mr Doyle that Beef Plan had almost 10,800 paid members in 2019 (membership was €10 at the time), farmers who supported the movement still await clarity on the association’s accounts.

In response to questions on the financial status of Beef Plan, Mr Corley told the Farming Independent:

“My belief is that it is a witch-hunt. I haven’t seen any grounds for an issue or any evidence produced of any wrongdoing. This has hampered the movement and is not doing beef farmers’ cause any good.

“Huge sacrifices have been made by members of the organisation where travel expenses and time off work were not claimed. The vast majority of work was voluntary and the vast majority of money was put to good use.”

Mr Corley said an agreement was reached to allow for an independent audit of the organisation’s 2019 books to take place but he added that “it was never followed up by Mr O’Brien or Mr Fingleton”.

“In an effort to resolve the dispute, an independent audit was agreed to, but that was never followed up on by Mr Fingleton and Mr O’Brien. The other side of the dispute didn’t follow up.

“All the queries on Hugh Doyle’s side of things have been answered and there has been no further follow up from the people who have been complaining about it,” Mr Corley said.

Meanwhile, in response to the same queries on the financial status of Beef Plan, Eoin Donnelly told this publication: “At no time have Enda or Alan been provided with the full account documentation that they requested and at no time have they been given an opportunity to have someone independent of Hugh and Eamon audit the accounts.

“This matter has now been referred to the Revenue Commissioner.”

“My understanding is that there is no money in the account. In fact, I think monies are owed.

“A full independent audit of the accounts has never occurred and neither the national committee, the association, nor Alan or Enda, who are directors of the CLG, have received a copy of the accounts.

“Beef Plan Movement CLG, the company, was set up to make sure that the controls were in place to manage the finances of the association.

“Grave concern remains about membership lists, monies received and the corresponding membership lists for each county in the country. We have been seeking answers on membership and accounts since the end of 2019.”

Mr Donnelly added that work is underway to hold Beef Plan Movement’s 2020 AGM later this year.

Despite the divisions within the organisation, Mr Corley says he is hopeful of making significant progress in 2021.

“Through Emerald Isle we have a functional producers organisation which is selling cattle every week, we also have a purchasing group which means that farmers can get their inputs cheaper. Now that the board is sorted out we will have the third link in the chain, which is the lobbying element of the organisation," he said.