‘It is a witch-hunt’ – Beef Plan co-founder says questions over accounts are unfounded

Eamon Corley says ‘huge sacrifices’ have been made by members of the organisation

Beef Plan had almost 10,800 paid members in 2019 Expand

Beef Plan had almost 10,800 paid members in 2019

Andrew Hamilton and Claire Mc Cormack

Beef Plan co-founder Eamon Corley has stated that he believes questions over the association’s finances are a “witch-hunt”.

The comments follow a deepening internal dispute within the association which most recently led to an attempt to remove two directors, Alan O’Brien and Enda Fingleton, from the board of Beef Plan Movement (CLG) after a breakdown in mediation talks last November.

This contested move is the latest in a series of bitter disagreements between two opposing factions within Beef Plan regarding the management of its finances and governance issues that emerged in the wake of the national beef sector crisis in 2019.

