Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 9 May 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'It belongs to the children of Kerry' - Don't sell care home farm, Franciscan order urged

The farm is located at Beaufort close to Killarney and the Macgillycuddy Reeks
The farm is located at Beaufort close to Killarney and the Macgillycuddy Reeks
The property comes to auction at the Royal Hotel, Killarney at 3pm on Thursday, May 30 (stock photo)
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Parents of residents of a Kerry care home are urging the religious order who once ran the facility to halt its plans to sell its 110 acre farm as they say it belongs to the children of Kerry.

Jack Fitzpatrick of St Mary of the Angels Parents and Relatives Association in Beaufort, whose son Bernard has been in the home since 1981, said the Doyle farming family donated their valuable land to the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood in the late 1960s as their own daughter was a member of the order.

It was decided by the Bishop of Kerry at the time that the land would be dedicated to the care of the children of Kerry, and St Mary of the Angels was founded.

While the order transferred the care home to St John of Gods, the farm is still owned by the order, and they have decided to sell it.

But Mr Fitzpatrick said: "This was valuable land donated by the Doyle family in good faith to the nuns.

"The bishops decided it would be for the children of Kerry and now it is being taken away from them.

"If they have to sell it, maybe four or five acres of it could be kept to create a space for the children for respite care."

A spokesperson for the order said that the farm is being sold to fund the care of the elderly Franciscan sisters, many of whom worked at the St Mary of the Angels Centre.

The sale is being handled by Tom Spillane. It will be sold as an entire when it comes to auction at the Royal Hotel, Killarney at 3pm on Thursday, May 30.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Feeding time: The Bray family with the triplets. PHOTO: SEAMUS FARRELLY

Cattle be the day: Cow gives birth to triplets
Stock photo

Farmer accused of assault says his land is 'constantly' overrun by cattle
Stock photo

Armagh man accused of £25k machinery theft spree while on the run
Stock photo

Offaly man sued over claims he sold infertile bull
Sizzling shares: Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, centre, after ringing the opening bell during the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. PHOTO: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

No cows, but plenty of bulls: fake meat market a big draw
Stock photo

Farmer accused of breaking neighbour's cheekbone in row over straying cow
The abuse was filmed by activist group Eyes on Animals

Farmers outraged at abuse of Irish calves at French lairage


Top Stories

Dairy farmer and leader of the BRIDE biodiversity project, Donal Sheehan from Castlelyons, Co Cork.

'Every farmer should have nettles on their farm to improve biodiversity'- dairy...

Revenue clarifies tax relief worry for young farmers
Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer to the Year 2017 winners, Paula and Peter Hynes, with their daughters, Chloe, Georgie and Becky

Peter Hynes: Do Bord Bia deserve this criticism they get? I don't think so....
Stock Image

Dan O'Brien: 'Voters should care how their money is spent - broadband saga...
Stock Image

Sheep enrolled in school to boost numbers and save class
Thomas Duffy on the family farm in Maghera, Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'Macra needs to compete with Netflix to tackle rural isolation'-...
File photo

Factories: Optimists dealt a blow as lamb prices hold