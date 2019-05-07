ISPCA calls for immediate suspension of calf exports

The ISPCA has called for the immediate suspension of the export of calves from Ireland to France and the Netherlands following the release of footage of alleged abuse of Irish calves at a facility in France.

The ISPCA said it was horrified and angered by the footage released by animal welfare groups Eyes on Animals of calves being physically abused, kicked, dragged by the ears, thrown and stamped on by workers at a lairage in France.

"We are calling on Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture to launch an immediate investigation and to an immediately suspend the export of calves from Ireland to France and the Netherlands until the investigation is complete," it said in a statement.

The ISPCA said it is time for the government to explore alternatives to live exports of calves including raising male dairy calves for the beef or veal industry.

"We also would like to see the government encourage farmers to produce rose veal for export and support the high welfare standards introduced for this purpose by the RSPCA Assured scheme in the UK."

Yesterday the Green Party claimed that live export of cattle is unethical and called for trade to be banned.

The Green Party’s Spokesperson on Agriculture and Animal Welfare, Pippa Hackett said live export is a dirty word in Irish agriculture, and the vast majority of consumers, and many farmers, are uncomfortable with what she said was an unethical trade.

"Live export will only ever be as good as its latest controversy, and there have been many reported breaches in animal welfare legislation over the past number of years.

She claimed that farmers have been misled by their farm organisations that live exports are “vital” to keep a floor on the market, yet despite these claims, the beef price has never been worse," she said.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said that "live exports are a critical part of the infrastructure of our livestock industry.

"They play a significant role in stimulating price competition and provide an alternative market outlet for farmers," she said.

Minister Creed condemned the alleged mistreatment of Irish calves, in footage that is circulating online.

Footage emerged that claims to show Irish calves being shipped between Ireland and the Netherlands and the mistreatment of calves.

According to the activist group who shot the footage, the journey, which it says took more than 50 hours - sees the calves are unloaded in Tollevast, near Cherbourg, to be fed and rested.

The Minister has condemned any ill treatment of livestock and said he would urge any persons who have direct knowledge or evidence of breaches of animal welfare to report it directly to the relevant Authorities without any delay.

Online Editors