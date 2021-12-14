Is divergence on convergence just weakening farming’s hand?

“How can a part-time farmer in the West on a wage of €40,000 be entitled to the same schemes as my son and I who are farming full-time?”

— a farmer in Carnaross Mart

“Farmers in the West aspire to get the average industrial wage; they are trying to make a living and some of them have to take jobs off-farm to do that.’

— a farmer in Castlerea Mart, the following night

Those are the words of two farmers to Charlie McConalogue as the Agriculture Minister wrapped up his tour of marts around the country.

In September, McConalogue committed to bringing his consultation on CAP reform to “every milking parlour, every calving shed, every tillage field and every kitchen table”.

He said this was farmers’ CAP and he wanted to ensure their voices were heard.

Whether farmers agree that their voices were heard is yet to be seen.

What is clear after the Minister’s mart tour is that there are sharp differences between farmers on the critical issue of how and to whom CAP funding should be allocated.

Rather than providing the Minister with a clear direction of where he should direct the CAP’s funding, the mart tour in many ways just emphasised the stark differences of opinion — and in some instances a bitterness — that are now evident between farmers depending on their scale, location or enterprise.

Many may argue that such divergent opinions have always been a feature of Irish farming, but few could deny that farmers have become more polarised in recent years.

Recent years have seen remarkable changes in Irish agriculture, and the plethora of newly formed farming organisations have emphasised that the sector has never been more divided.

So what’s causing the divisions in Irish agriculture?

Teagasc’s farm sustainability report published recently holds some of the answers.

When examined by farm system, the report highlighted the shocking differences between enterprises’ financial performance.

Only 17pc of all cattle farms were defined as economically viable, compared to almost 80pc of dairy farms.

In 2020, the average family farm income on dairy farms was €74,000, compared to €9,000 on suckler farms.

Income gap

This compares to average incomes in 2003 ranging from € 7,337 in the cattle rearing system to €30,138 in the specialist dairying system. That income gap has widened by some €40,000 over the last 17 years.

Dairy farm incomes have increased steadily since 2000 and took off after the abolition of quotas, while incomes on drystock and tillage farms have remained more or less stagnant.

We now have very much a two-speed agriculture from a financial point of view: there’s dairy and then there is everyone else.

Stark income gaps like these will foster resentment and disillusionment among many not on the dairy bandwagon, especially when dairy farmers receive, on average, the highest direct payment supports.

On the flip side, Teagasc’s report last week also highlighted that dairy farmers typically have a less favourable work-life balance and work longer hours than farmers in other systems.

On average, dairy farmers worked 45.9 hours per week, while cattle farm operators worked on farm for 28.7 hours.

This fact is not lost on dairy farmers, who emphasised throughout the CAP debate the value of their sector and their hard work to the country.

One farmer in Wexford said: “Minister, you fail to see how this will impact productive farmers. The more a farmer produces, the more they stand to lose. This is a disastrous CAP for farmers.”

However, it’s too simple to paint the polarisation as simply dairy farmers versus everyone else.

Not all dairy farmers have high payments, and not all those with high payments are dairy farmers.

Many tillage, suckler and beef farmers built up sizable entitlement values in the early noughties and vigorously defended their payments at the Minister’s mart meetings.

One such farmer contacted the Farming Independent to say: “It was never ‘money for jam’; it was hard earned and was even harder kept.

“For the years the entitlements were being built, it involved buying dairy-bred calves at inflated prices and selling to factories where prices were eternally stuck on 90p/lb.

“The only part of the animal leaving a return was his ear, and even this was being shared with the dairy farmers and the factories.”

Many in the tillage sector will also see their payments cut under the next CAP, and many growers highlighted they don’t have the incomes of dairy farmers to compensate.

One Wexford farmer told the Minister: “The tillage sector can’t take any more cuts. This front-loading is the nail in the coffin. Having to plant 400 trees is lunacy.

“You speak of vision, but when I see what is in this for us, I don’t see much light; it’s getting smaller and smaller at the end of the tunnel the whole time.”

Describing the money being offered as “buttons”, he said only the very large-scale tillage farmers will survive.

Farmers also had plenty to say about climate change at the recent mart meetings.

Here too, divisions are evident. One farmer in the West told the Minister he was frustrated that small farmers like him were being “lumped in” with “massive corporate farms”.

“It’s like as if the farmer heading into town on the MF 135 with the bag of meal in the transport box is being pulled aside and told ‘hold on a minute you can’t produce any more’ while the corporate farmer in the Fastrac with 10t of nitrogen and 10t of meal on the back, you’re saying ‘ah fire on ahead there you’.”

Teagasc’s sustainability report looked in detail at the relative environmental performance of farm systems, and dairy was found to be the worst.





For some, the divisions in farming and the splintering of the farm lobby are a natural consequence of the changing face of Irish agriculture.

As more and more farmers specialise in one enterprise, the common causes that they once embraced en masse are getting fewer and fewer.

Mozart

As one farming commentator quipped: “A dairy farmer in Fermoy and a suckler farmer in Belmullet have about as much in common as Ronan Keating and Mozart.”

The situation is healthier now, he said. “It’s better than pretending we are all on the same page. We need honesty if we are to move forward.”

Others, though, believe a divided farming community will make it easier for the EU, Governments or policy-makers to play farmers against each other and lead to worse outcomes for farmers generally.

The source of much of the farm lobby’s influence over the years was its perceived hold over the farmer vote — key to many political careers.

Therein lies the quandary for farmers and their representatives: how can a divided farming community stay relevant on a national level yet keep all its varied membership happy?

‘There is no benefit in criticising fellow farmers’

ICMSA’s ethos has always been to help farmers from any sector “provided what is sought does not conflict with or detract from the interests of the family farms — specifically family dairy farms — that ICMSA was founded to represent”, insists its president Pat McCormack.

He said that under the pressures exerted by Government policy, low margins and CAP reformulations, it was inevitable that farmer solidarity and coherence had been damaged.

He was disappointed to see farm groups representing different sectors criticising farmers from what was seen as competitor sectors.

“There is no benefit in criticising fellow farmers. God knows we’ve enough real opponents outside farming to be getting to grips with instead of looking around for targets within the greater farming sector,” he said.

“We see the comments that seem to be aimed at the dairy family farms that comprise our membership and do think that they’re unjustified and unfair.

“A large contributory factor has been the arbitrary way in which, for instance, farm schemes are designed and qualified.

“The absence of viable options in environmental schemes that might make them attractive or workable for dairy farmers is an example and is as mystifying as it is counter-productive.”

McCormack (left) said “absolutely” there was room for a workable united front on issues like the fair margins and the campaign being waged in the media to make farmers “carry the carbon can for everyone else”.

“ICMSA does and will work with other farm groups at national and EU level to achieve shared objectives,” he insisted.

‘Equality gives us unity’

Since the establishment of the INHFA, one of its main priorities has the delivery of a fairer CAP that accommodated all farmers, president Vincent Roddy said.

“In the beginning, this focused on the delivery of a flat-rate Pillar 1 payment through 100pc convergence,” he said.

“However, through ongoing consultation with our members the front-loaded payment was also adopted as policy.”

In seeking this redistribution of payments, Roddy said INHFA recognised that unless we got a significant increase in the EU CAP budget, there would be farmers that would see a reduction in their payments.

“The hope was and remains that the front-loaded payment option will help smaller holders that could see a reduction as a result of convergence.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the major increase in the EU budget. It has never being properly explained to farmers why the budget has remained stagnant and the impact this has on all farmer payments,” he claimed.

Roddy (above) said since the decoupling of CAP payments from production in 2003, new and increased demands have been made from farmers.

“With payments shifting towards a green agenda, we must ensure we get paid enough. Right now, there are many that will say we are not and there is strong argument to support that,” he said.

However, he said it is vital that the inequalities in the current payment model are addressed first.

“Look at this from the perspective of an EU auditor: if one Irish farmer can deliver what we want for €160/ha, then why do we pay another farmer €700/ha?” he said.

“This is the race to the bottom that justifies to the EU auditors why we don’t need to increase the CAP budget.

“They will not want to accept that the farmer on €160/ha is substantially underpaid.

“This isn’t just a problem for the farmer on the low payments — it’s a problem for us all but for some a difficult one to accept, especially if their payment is going to be reduced.

“CAP reforms have been divisive and will continue to be until we get to a level playing field.

“Only then, as a united force, will we be in a position to push on and get a better deal for all farmers, because equality gives us unity.”