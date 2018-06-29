Irish Water to help farmers with urgent animal welfare concerns

Irish Water has said that it is in touch with the farming organisations and offering assistance where water shortage is leading to animal welfare concerns.

In critical situations we will accommodate farmers who need to collect water by tanker where it can be made available to meet urgent needs.

Irish Water is asking farmers to check for overflowing troughs and incorrectly set or damaged ball-valves which can waste significant amounts of water. On dairy farms it is asking that clean plate cooling water can be diverted to a tank and used for parlour washing.

Farmers are also being asked to use dry-cleaning techniques such as scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing or a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning. Further farmers are being asked to regularly check their private pipework on the farm to detect leaks.