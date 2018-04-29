Irish Water pipe objector fears being singled out by the utility

A woman mounting a campaign against Irish Water's proposed pipeline through the heart of the country, carrying water from the west through the midlands for consumption in Dublin, is concerned her objections will leave her being singled out by the utility.

A woman mounting a campaign against Irish Water's proposed pipeline through the heart of the country, carrying water from the west through the midlands for consumption in Dublin, is concerned her objections will leave her being singled out by the utility.

Emma Kennedy is a self-employed corporate lawyer from the UK. The mother of three is married to a Tipperary man, William Kennedy, but the family is based in Zurich at present.

He grew up on a sprawling farm on the outskirts of Nenagh. His trade is mainly in racehorses and dairy cattle. Now the couple are refurbishing Solsborough House, a nearby country manor that previously sold at auction for €2.2m in 2014. The couple's ambition is to move back to Ireland in the near future and raise their children here. Locals say it is a magnificent country estate.

Irish Water's proposed pipeline will not cut through the Solsborough estate, but it will dissect Mr Kennedy's homestead. Locals are outraged. They estimate more than 500 farmers will be inconvenienced by the laying of the pipe.