President of ICMSA and dairy farmer Pat McCormack has said that onus to come up with feasible supply options is squarely on Irish Water.

‘Irish Water can’t just shrug its shoulders and say they can’t supply the water we need to look after our animals’

It comes as Irish Water warned that further water restrictions are likely to affect other parts of the country.

It also said the country is now in a crisis situation as it battles to conserve water during the hot weather. The President of ICMSA confirmed that for dairy farmers the water shortage situation was most acute in the south east - specifically Kilkenny, Wicklow and parts of Laois, but Pat McCormack said that concerns were mounting right across the country.

“The worry levels are going up as quickly as the thermometer levels and we’re getting engaged with the most pressing problems in the most press locations. “In fairness to them, we have been contacted by Irish Water who acknowledged our demand that they go past just issuing information via local radio or their websites and start contacting their individual farmer-customers and letting them know what the situation is.