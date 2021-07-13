Irish grass-fed beef PGI rating may add mere 10pc premium

The much sought-after ‘grass-fed beef’ protected geographical indicator (PGI) will only deliver a premium of up to 10pc, if Ireland is successful in its application for the PGI.

Michael Dowling, Chairman of the Beef Taskforce, told an Oireachtas committee hearing last week that it is “expected” that a PGI status for grass-fed Irish beef will lead to a premium over and above beef that doesn’t have the status.

“Obviously, that will only be tested when we do get the PGI status and product is on the market with a PGI label on it.

“The experience generally across Europe is that there is a premium on product which has PGI status.”

Ireland applied for a PGI status for Irish grass-fed beef to the European Commission last year after months of grappling between members of the Beef Taskforce committee over what cattle should be included in the application.

Dowling cited agreement among the Beef Taskforce members to submit a PGI application as a success of the Taskforce, but said it can’t claim its outcome as a success until we get back from Brussels.

However, when pressed by committee members, Dowling said no-one is prepared to say exactly what premium will come from the PGI.

“But the information that we have is that, in general, in Europe there is something close to a 10pc premium for product which has PGI status over the equivalent product which doesn’t. But no one can guarantee that at this stage. But the expectation is that there would be a reasonable premium.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Matt Carthy said it would be a “travesty” if the PGI status became another ‘in-spec bonus’ and that it becomes a penalty for those who don’t reach it as opposed to an actual additional price for those that do.

Department of Agriculture officials said at the hearing that when and if a PGI is registered, an oversight group will be established to ensure there is a fair distribution of the benefits from a PGI status.

“The oversight group will look at the benefits of the PGI and make sure there is a fair distribution of any benefits.”

Assistant Secretary at the Department Sinead McPhillips told the committee that work is ongoing to test the viability of a suckler beef brand. She said Bord Bia has commissioned research in relevant markets “where there is an appreciation or the possibility of an appreciation of suckler beef production and a willingness to pay for that.”

Bord Bia last week said in its meat market seminar that there is a “clear opportunity for Irish grass-fed beef” as consumer sentiment towards beef leans towards healthier proteins.

Bord Bia’s Danny Bowles told the seminar that consumer sentiment is leaning towards healthier proteins, coupled with environmental and animal welfare concerns of consumers.

Global research by Bord Bia has shown that grass-fed is the sustainability attribute for beef that shoppers are most willing to pay a premium for, Mr Bowles explained. That grass-fed offering can be positioned as the variation that shoppers are really looking for in the beef category, he added.