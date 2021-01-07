‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ PGI not protected under Brexit trade deal

The much-anticipated special Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status that Ireland is seeking for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ is not protected under the Brexit trade deal, the Farming Independent has learned.

According to the EU/UK Withdrawal Agreement there is provision for continued protection in the UK of the stock of PGIs already registered in the EU at the end of the transition period.

However, as Ireland’s ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ PGI application is still many months away from potential EU approval, it far exceeds the December 31, 2020, deadline.

In response to questions on whether a successful ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ PGI logo will be recognised and used in the UK post-Brexit, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said:

“There are no specific provisions in the EU/UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement regarding the protection of future EU geographical indications.

“The Trade and Cooperation Agreement does provide for a review in relation to geographical indications, stating that the parties may jointly use reasonable endeavours to agree rules for the protection and effective domestic enforcement of their geographical indications.

“Consultation will take place with the EU on how such agreed rules can be progressed and to determine if this will include geographical indications registered after 31 December 2020.

“If the PGI for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ is successfully registered by the EU, the use of the logo will be monitored by the Department on an ongoing basis, including through liaison with third country competent authorities and the European Commission where necessary,” the spokesperson stated.

‘Frustrated’

Last month, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy reflected on the delayed period it took to get the ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ PGI application over the line at the Beef Taskforce.

“I will be very frank on this, I would have loved if the PGI application had gone in a lot faster. We were rather frustrated that it took so long to get through.

“But we’re delighted that it is through; the ball is in Europe’s court now. We would hope that there will be no objections to our application; but obviously we’ve seen some correspondence that perhaps the North may, or may not, object.

“It can take anything up to six months and once we have that, on the assumption that no-one objects and that it’s viewed as a rigorous programme, then we would hope to operate it as quickly as possible,” Ms McCarthy said.

In 2020 around 250,000t of Irish beef was exported into the UK market; in volume terms this represents an estimated 45pc of Ireland’s total annual beef exports. Less than 10pc of Ireland’s annual beef export share to the UK has been diversified into alternative markets since 2015, according to Bord Bia.