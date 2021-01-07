Farming

‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ PGI not protected under Brexit trade deal

Claire Mc Cormack

The much-anticipated special Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status that Ireland is seeking for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ is not protected under the Brexit trade deal, the Farming Independent has learned.

According to the EU/UK Withdrawal Agreement there is provision for continued protection in the UK of the stock of PGIs already registered in the EU at the end of the transition period.

However, as Ireland’s ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ PGI application is still many months away from potential EU approval, it far exceeds the December 31, 2020, deadline.

