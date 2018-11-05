Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 5 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Irish farms among the most dependent on unpaid farm labour in the EU

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The proportion of unpaid work by family members on Irish farms is among the highest in the EU at about 95pc, according to newly released data by the European Commission.

In terms of the proportion of unpaid working hours, Slovenia, Ireland and Austria take the lead (about 95pc of work is unpaid work by family members), while the proportion is around 50pc in Denmark, the Netherlands and Bulgaria.

There is significantly higher variability in the share of family and paid labour across newer EU Member States due to the predominance of very large farms in many eastern European countries, such as Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Often these large farms are organised as legal entities (i.e. companies).

With Irish farming so dependent serious concerns have been raised over the future availability of labour.

Approximately 37,700 or 27pc of Irish farmers are over 65 years and 8,200 (6pc) aged under 35. 

In a recent survey, almost half (48pc) of farmer respondents did not have a farming successor identified.

The issue is of particular concern for the dairy sector which saw 1.4 million dairy cows milked in Ireland in 2017, up from 1.05 million in 2010.

Importantly, nearly half of all dairy cows are now milked in herds of >100 cows (as of 2016). The industry has seen a big change in structure as well as scale over a relatively short period of time.

Teagasc research indicates that approximately 6,000 people will need to join Irish dairying between 2016 and 2025.

This demand for people is occurring at a time when the unemployment rate nationally has fallen below 6pc for the first time in a decade with careers on Irish farms in direct competition with other career offerings.

Average family farm income was the highest on record at almost €31,400 in 2017, a 32pc increase on 2016 mostly driven by higher returns on dairy farms.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Food for thought: Brendan O’Gorman, far right, harvesting potatoes in Johnstown, Athy, with family members and employees. Photo: Tony Gavin

Suppliers warn potato prices may double as the heatwave is blamed for 25pc...
Stock image. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Farmer conned out of considerable amount of money in hay scam
US President Donald Trump’s “America First” slogan had caused only economic trouble for the country, including US soybean farmers.

As China soy demand wavers, US farmers turn back to grains
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Communications Minister Richard Bruton Photo: Steve Humphreys

There is no Plan B for Broadband rollout - Minister
Tyre check

RSA Expert: 'Mystery shop' reveals half of tyres bought were damaged
Aryzta chairman Gary McGann said it would ‘limp along and be a wounded animal for quite a length of time’ without the capital injection

Richard Curran: 'Aryzta hard work is just beginning after narrow victory at...
This bullock was the smallest of a group of John Heney’s four store cattle bought in September last year, averaging 423kg live weight. Factory returns showed that he killed-out a very good 336.5kg with a confirmation grade of O-

Why choosing the right bullock has become a lottery