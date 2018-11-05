Irish farms among the most dependent on unpaid farm labour in the EU

FarmIreland.ie

The proportion of unpaid work by family members on Irish farms is among the highest in the EU at about 95pc, according to newly released data by the European Commission.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/farming-news/irish-farms-among-the-most-dependent-on-unpaid-farm-labour-in-the-eu-37492942.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article30017429.ece/43a1e/AUTOCROP/h342/FAR_2014-02-18_BUS_008_30675540_I1.JPG