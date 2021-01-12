Irish dairy shifts from ‘rapid growth’ to ‘steady state’ – Dairygold boss

The Irish dairy sector is moving from a period of “rapid growth” to a period of “steady state” up to 2025, according to Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe.

Following a one-to-one milk census with suppliers in 2020, Mr Woulfe says a “much more modest” annual growth rate of 2.6pc is projected over the coming years.

The next focus for producers, he says, must be “adding value” per litre of milk – a goal which, he says, will fundamentally hinge on sustainable farming practices.

Speaking at the Irish Grassland Association 2021 conference, the Dairygold chief said: “In 2020 our milk volume, in a good year on grass, will be up by 2.5pc just – we are getting into what I call ‘steady state’.

"From the farmer’s perspective in terms of the capital progamme, the intensity has been dealt with. We have seen phenomenal growth in our Irish industry from 5.5 billion litres in 2014, to almost 8 billion litres at this stage, so there is no issue around that.

“So I suppose, like the rest of the industry, the expectation is that we have dealt with the volume, it’s now about adding value to that milk."

Reputation

With significant global market opportunity in the health and nutrition space, Mr Woulfe says dairy farmers must enhance the reputation of production to ensure maximum farm-gate returns.

“From an Irish dairy producers point of view, we need to enhance our reputation to ensure a maximum euro return in selling our milk.

“The license now to produce is about what you’re doing from the point of view of sustainability.

“The issue around animal welfare has been debated very much in the past number of years; we need to have excellence in all aspects of animal welfare.

“Producers need to get certification from a grass-fed perspective. And we must embrace and adopt carbon reduction, water quality improvement, biodiversity plans and AMR corrective measures.

“For those thinking about getting into milk today, this is going to be your license to produce,” he said.

He cautioned that “ticking these boxes” will be “the controlling factor” for production in the short to medium term.

“These are the issues you’re going to be called out on if you’re not going on the right curve.

“And they are fundamentally important in the context of engaging in what is a fine market. Think of the 150 million tonnes of dairy that has to be traded and the customers that are there.

“Their ask will be: ‘is there going to be any case of embarrassment, in any shape or fashion, from the point of view of issues around farming practice, animal welfare and tackling carbon reduction, water quality, biodiversity?

“We’ll take this very seriously on the basis that, where we once had a milk quota on the milk statement, we now have a carbon number for every producer.

“We want to get a 40pc reduction on that carbon number by 2030.

“We’ve seen the issues with water quality recently in various EPA reports, so the advice would be it’s not about selling, it’s about making sure that we’re ready for selling and that we’re compliant in what the market expects.”

By adopting these practices, Mr Woulfe believes Ireland can be the safest, most secure, and most compliant source of natural dairy.

“Our competitors in the southern hemisphere are all getting their act together. Let’s be very clear here, they are all embracing these practices.”

