Irish Cement can fuel kilns by burning a million tyres a year under new EPA licence

Irish Cement will be allowed burn one million used tyres a year at its Limerick plant under conditions of its new operating licence.

A further 80,000 tonnes of waste from industry, slaughterhouses, sewage treatment plants and household and commercial rubbish collections will also be permitted to be burned as fuel to power production.

The tyres bring the total allowance of waste for burning up to 90,000 tonnes per year.

The company will not, however, be allowed to burn ‘red mud’, a by-product of aluminium production from the Aughinish Alumina plant, which was part of its original licence application.

Company management have also been told they must set up a community liaison committee and make publicly available continuous real-time information about the environmental performance.

Information is to be available at all times at the plant and online, and is to include, as a minimum, combustion chamber temperatures and daily and weekly summaries of emission monitoring data.

The conditions are among more than 100 attached to the licence, which was opposed by thousands of people in the local community of Mungret, where the plant is located, and in nearby Limerick city.

A five-and-a-half day oral licence hearing last year heard concerns that allowing the plant to burn waste instead of conventional fuel would lead to chemical, gas and dust pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which granted the licence, said it had taken all the concerns into consideration.

“The EPA is satisfied that emissions from the activities, when operated in accordance with the conditions of the licence, will meet all required environmental protection standards and will not endanger human health or harm the environment in the vicinity of the installation or over a wider area,” the agency said.

Both sides in the case were still reading the EPA’s 250-page report and 50 pages of conditions, and Irish Cement, which welcomed the decision to grant the licence, said it would make no further comment until it completed its examination.

Read More

The company currently burns imported coke to heat its Limerick kilns and says it needs to switch from fossil fuels to alternative fuels to comply with climate action objectives and to ensure the ongoing financial viability of the plant.

Claire Keating, of Limerick Against Pollution (LAP), the campaign group that was formed to oppose the development, said the requirement that the company engage with the community and provide continuous real-time information was “too little, too late”.

“It’s very easy for them to set up a community liaison group and post data online and call that good community relations, but the trust is gone at this stage and there is no relationship with the community,” she said.

LAP members are to meet in the near future and consider if they should pursue legal options in a further challenge to the company.

It is understood Irish Cement wants to start burning waste as soon as possible and will begin the process by mixing waste with conventional fuels and gradually adding different categories of waste until a full switch-over is achieved.

A condition of the licence means the company can no longer landfill the ash left over from burning at its Limerick site, so new disposal arrangements will have to be made.