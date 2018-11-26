Irish backstop could kill UK plans for live export ban

The Brexit deal agreed between the UK and EU could create an Irish loophole around proposals in Britain to ban live exports.

The Brexit deal agreed between the UK and EU could create an Irish loophole around proposals in Britain to ban live exports.

Campaigners who want to see an end to live exporters believe the UK’s withdrawal agreement may make a ban impossible.

Environment secretary Michael Gove said that once Britain leaves the EU, the country could ban the export of thousands of live farm animals to mainland Europe. The policy which will likely be opposed by farming organisations would enjoy support from campaign groups pushing for a broad ban, amid rising anger over animals suffering terrible health problems and death as they are taken in trucks across the continent.

But campaigners who have studied the draft Brexit agreement, published last week, say the document could undermine plans for a ban. The Northern Ireland backstop protocol states: “Quantitative restrictions on exports and imports shall be prohibited between the Union and Northern Ireland” – effectively insisting on free movement of goods.