Irish agriculture's 'green' reputation not supported by evidence – EPA chief

Laura Burke, director general of the EPA, at the EPA offices in Clonskeagh Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Laura Burke, director general of the EPA, at the EPA offices in Clonskeagh Photo: Frank McGrath

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Irish farming's 'green' reputation is not supported by evidence, the EPA director Laura Burke has told the Department of Agriculture.

In her hardest-hitting comments to date on the sector’s environmental performance, she said agricultural practices are identified in EPA reports as being one of the main pressures responsible for the decline in water quality nationally.

In a submission on the development of a new agri-food strategy seen by the Farming Independent, Ms Burke said the sector is responsible for approximately one-third of national greenhouse gas emissions, and over 99pc of national ammonia emissions.