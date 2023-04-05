‘Ireland's nitrates derogation needs to be phased out,’ says Holly Cairns as IFA campaign continues

Ireland's nitrates derogation needs to be phased out in a fair and orderly way, Social Democrat Leader Holly Cairns has said.

With the party riding high in the polls after her election as leader and already dubbed by some political commentators as potential 'kingmakers' after the next election, confirmation of her and her parties position will come as a blow to the IFA.

The organisation has been lobbying a host of TDs from across the political spectrum in recent weeks for the retention of the nitrates derogation and a rollback in some of the key measures of the Government's latest Nitrates Action programme.

Among the IFA key concerns relates to a stipulation that farm stocking rates will be reduced in parts of the country next year if water quality is not improved.

IFA estimates that the profit reduction on impacted farms will be between €6,522 and €18,336 depending on how farmers adapt to the reduced limit of 220kg/N/ha (either by acquiring extra land or reducing cow numbers).

Speaking in the wake of her meeting with local IFA members in her Cork constituency where over 2,000 farmers avail of the derogation, Cairns highlighted that Ireland is one of only three countries with the arrangement and said that given increased scrutiny of our water quality, notwithstanding the positive results from the catchments programme, it is likely that the European Commission will not extend the derogation beyond 2025.

"The Government should be putting in place plans now to help family farms who may be adversely impacted.

"Unless the Minister for Agriculture takes the responsible decision to ensure a fair transition now, he is taking the risk of leading many farmers to a cliff edge come 2025.

"Farmers are rightly deeply dissatisfied with constantly changing regulations. The derogation model is inherently volatile and leads to uncertainty in farming communities.

"The Government needs to support more sustainable farming models rather than forcing farmers into more intensive methods just to make ends meet. This results in farming communities being blamed for poor government policy and its impact on the environment. Farmers deserve better policy, more engagement and more respect.

"I had a very honest and constructive engagement with local IFA representatives recently who conveyed their concerns for family farms. I will be pushing the Minister for Agriculture to have a full, open and candid conversation on this issue," she said.

Despite the opposition of the Social Democrats, the IFA campaign has succeeded in getting support from a myriad of other rural TDs.

Over the past month, their campaign on the nitrates derogation has been mentioned dozens of times in both the Dail and the Seanad by politicians across a host of parties, including Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein and a variety of independents.

Among the supporters of the IFA campaign was Alan Dillion, a Fine Gael TB from Mayo, who said there are serious concerns among the farming sector about the looming crisis which could occur if the nitrates derogation is not maintained at the current level.

"Any reduction of the 250 kg of organic nitrates per hectare rate to 220 kg will have a detrimental impact on the livelihoods of farmers in my constituency in County Mayo and across the country," he said.

His comments were echoed by Fianna Fail Senator Timmy Dooley, who described plans for a review of the current Nitrates rules, based on comparing water quality between 2021 and 2022, as 'flawed' because some of the measures coming into place in 2022 and 2023 will have had no chance to improve water quality.

He said a proposed lowering of farm stocking rates as a result of the review would have a significant economic impact and could potentially remove between €225 million and €230 million from the rural community and said the existing rules were already increasing the demand for land and leading to significant increases in land prices.

Responding to Senator Dooley, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he acknowledged the concern among many farmers, particularly those who are more highly stocked.

"There is a particular concern among medium and small farmers on the impact any change from 250 to 220 would have on them. We had to agree to the mid-term review and to the fact that 250 could be reduced to 220 in certain catchments if water quality was not improving.

"I am preparing a case to engage further with the European Commission to see if we can get further flexibility around time to show improvements in water quality. There is no guarantee there will be any change in that. As it stands, the situation is that it could drop to 220 in certain catchments if water trends do not improve," he said.