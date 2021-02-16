Ireland’s mushroom and vegetable sector ‘faces wipeout’ say peat producers

Ireland’s mushroom and vegetable sectors will be “wiped out” by September unless “urgent legislation” is introduced for the resumption of peat harvesting on some bogs, horticulture peat producers have warned.

Addressing the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture stakeholders outlined “extreme concern” over the economic viability of the horticulture sector, which employs 17,600 people, due to the legal position on peat production in Ireland and Bord na Móna’s recent exit from peat.

With boatloads of peat imports now arriving in Ireland – the first shipment from Scotland arrived this week – representatives of rural-based mushroom, growing media, nursery and vegetable businesses said they will be forced to rely on peat alternatives from the Baltic States, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the UK over the coming months.

Describing the situation as “total hypocrisy” in terms of greenhouse gas emissions many agriculture committee members pressed the Department of Local Government and Heritage for “immediate solutions” before this year’s peat harvesting season commences in April.

John Neenan of Growing Media Ireland, which represents the majority of horticulture peat producers in Ireland said: “The law is impossible. The horticulture industry is facing enforced closure by September this year, it will be wiped out. Transport costs gone up 300pc and the cost of peat is 50pc higher.

“Our legal advisors say that it is possible to exempt peat from planning and that such new legislation could be beefed up with other environmental obligations that would allow us to harvest peat responsibly on the limited area of peatlands that we use – 1,700ha or approximately 0.12pc of total Irish peatlands.”

Online Editors