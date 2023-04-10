Farming

Ireland to send 500t of seed potatoes to support small-holder farmers in Ukraine

Ukraine is the among the top five potato producers in the world and the bulk of its production is small-holder farmer based.

Farming Independent Team Email

Some 500t seed potatoes are to be distribited to 10,000 small-holder farmers in Ukraine.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue announced that his Department will provide funding of €450,000 to a UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) project supporting potato farming in Ukraine.

