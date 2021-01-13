Ireland set to receive €1 billion from EU Brexit fund - Coveney

Ireland is set to receive 1.05 billion euros ($1.28 billion) this year from a European Union fund for the countries worst affected by Britain’s exit from the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

The first €4.2 billion of the €5.4 billion fund is due to be distributed this year and Ireland will receive 25pc, subject to approval by EU heads of state and the European Parliament, Coveney said in a Twitter post.

“Ireland’s initial proposed share in 2021 is 1.05bn euros, 25% of the fund,” Coveney said. “I hope the European Parliament & Council approve as we work through Brexit.”

RTE reported that the government would apply to use the fund to support its agriculture, food and fisheries sectors.

It comes as Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy TD called on the Minister for Agriculture to clarify what measures will be made available to farmers affected by the fallout from Brexit.

He said the only Agriculture funding announced post Brexit has been a €100 million package to meat factories and other processors is very telling of the governments’ misplaced priorities.

“The government have announced that €100 million will be made available to Meat Factories and other processors through the Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products. Unfortunately, cabinet failed to use the opportunity of that funding to implement necessary conditions on recipients.

"There will be no obligation on the meat factories to improve the working conditions in plants; there will be no obligation to undo the corporate structures of the factories which are renowned for their secrecy and tax avoiding elements. Crucially there will be no obligation on meat factories to act in a fairer manner with the source of their product – Ireland’s family farmers.

He said it appears that the government have adopted a wait-and-see approach to the most important aspect of food production.

Online Editors