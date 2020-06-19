Investigations underway after man dies in farming accident

Two investigations are underway following the death of a man in a farming accident.

The fatal accident occurred on Friday afternoon close to the village of Kells, in south Kilkenny shortly after 3pm..

It is believed the man, in his 60s, was carrying out repairs to farming machinery, thought to be a Combine Harvester, at the time.

Emergency services from Kilkenny city, along with gardai from Thomastown and Callan attended the scene.

The incident is being investigated by gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Thomastown (attended) the scene of a fatal farm accident that occurred shortly after 3:00pm.

“A man in his mid-60s was fatally injured as he was working on his farm.”

A post mortem on the deceased man will be carried out at University Hospital Waterford.

He is the 13th person to die on a farm this year.

Online Editors