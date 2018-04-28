Investigation underway as dead animals and others in 'poor condition' found

Gardai confirmed that they attended the scene outside Clones, Monaghan, on Friday night, where a number of animals were found in poor condition in a field and two were dead.

The landowner, who spoke to FarmIreland.ie said she discovered the animals, which she does not own, in her field on Friday morning and alerted Gardai to the situation.

“I went out on Friday morning to the meadow, which has a locked gate, to find someone had put the animals in my field and that one cow and calf were dead in the field. The other 16 animals are in a poor condition and I contacted the Gardai.”